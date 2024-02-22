Man, 40, charged and due in court over alleged Dundee sex attack

A 40-year-old man has been charged and is due in court over an alleged sex attack in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to King Street just before midnight on Tuesday after reports of a sexual assault on a 50-year-old woman.

Following the incident, a blue tarpaulin was put up covering several bushes, and a section of the street was cordoned off.

In an update on Thursday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a sexual assault on a 50-year-old woman on King Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.”