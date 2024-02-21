Police tape off part of Dundee city centre street as blue tarpaulin covers bushes

Police have taped off part of a Dundee city centre street.

An area of trees and shrubs and a layby on King Street are cordoned off with a blue tarpaulin covering some bushes.

A police van is also parked at the scene.

King Street remains open to traffic.

One passer-by said: “I was on my way to work this morning when I noticed a section of King Street had been taped off.

“A blue sheet was covering some bushes and it looked like evidence bags had been placed on the ground.

“The tarpaulin was open on one side.

“A police van remained at the scene, although there was no police activity.”

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow