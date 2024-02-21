Road Test: MG HS a fantastic value family SUV

If you want to buy a lot of car for not a lot of money there are two brands to look at – Dacia and MG.

This week’s car is the MG HS. It’s a similar size to a Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai or Mazda CX-5 but it costs much less.

Prices start at just £23,495 – the Kuga and CX-5 are both upwards of £30,000 for entry level models.

Even the top of the range seven-speed auto Trophy model I spent a week with costs much less than the cheapest version of the Mazda or Ford, with a £27,495 price tag.

MG also does a plug-in hybrid version which can travel around 30 miles on battery power. These models cost around £31,000 – £33,000 which, again, is excellent value compared to similar hybrid SUVs.

The MG HS doesn’t look cheap either. The current model was facelifted last year. It has a sharp, modern appearance and looked good parked on my driveway in Dundee.

Standard equipment

All versions are well equipped. Even entry models come with 18in alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, rear parking camera, faux leather upholstery and lots more.

My top spec model added a better stereo, powered tailgate, various driving modes, rear privacy glass, dual zone air conditioning and heated seats.

The touchscreen responds quickly but is quite fiddly to use. However, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard so you can set the car up to mirror your smartphone and bypass MG’s user interface altogether.

Interior materials feel of decent quality and touches of chrome give the cabin a classy feel. It’s not quite up there with Mazda’s superb interior but few buyers will feel short changed.

Passenger space is reasonable, with enough room in the back for average sized adults. You get a 463 litre boot, which is big enough to swallow half a dozen suitcases or a couple of golden retrievers. If you need more room the Mazda CX-5 and Skoda Karoq have significantly larger boots.

Performance and driving the MG HS

Under the bonnet there’s a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 162hp and will get the MG HS from 0-62mph in just under 10 seconds.

That’s more than adequate for most drivers. The only place it falls down is economy. Most family SUVs now return 45mpg or more, with some even breaking the 50mpg mark quite comfortably. You’ll only see 36-38mpg from the MG HS, however.

That said, such a low asking price almost means it doesn’t matter if it costs you an extra fiver a week at the petrol pumps.

On the road the MG HS is comfortable and easy to drive. The seven-speed automatic transmission goes about its business seamlessly and the soft suspension soaks up bumps and undulations nicely.

It’s not a sports car by any means, but few buyers of family SUVs are likely to go hell-for-leather around bends so that’s not particularly important.

Nor does it set the world alight when it comes to performance, but there’s enough power for overtaking or tackling hills.

Should you buy an MG HS?

I took the MG from Dundee up to Aberdeenshire on a grey and gloomy winter’s afternoon. Its bright LED headlights came into their own as darkness descended, illuminating the road for a long distance ahead.

You sit quite high up and visibility is good thanks to a large windscreen and narrow pillars.

Really there’s very little to criticise about the MG HS. It looks good, comes with plenty of standard kit and drives well enough. Sure, some rivals are more refined, have classier cabins or are more practical but they all cost a lot more.

If you’re looking for a family SUV on a budget this and the Dacia Jogger are your two best options.

Facts

Price: £27,495

0-62mph: 9.9 seconds

Top speed: 118mph

Economy: 36.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 174g/km