Road Test: MG HS a fantastic value family SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: MG HS a fantastic value family SUV

MG's mid-size SUV has been updated with new styling and better technology. We put it through its paces on the roads of Tayside and Fife.

The MG HS.
The MG HS is a good looking SUV with an attractive price tag. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

If you want to buy a lot of car for not a lot of money there are two brands to look at – Dacia and MG.

This week’s car is the MG HS. It’s a similar size to a Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai or Mazda CX-5 but it costs much less.

Prices start at just £23,495 – the Kuga and CX-5 are both upwards of £30,000 for entry level models.

The MG HS on top of Dundee Law.
The MG HS on top of Dundee Law. Image: Jack McKeown.

Even the top of the range seven-speed auto Trophy model I spent a week with costs much less than the cheapest version of the Mazda or Ford, with a £27,495 price tag.

MG also does a plug-in hybrid version which can travel around 30 miles on battery power. These models cost around £31,000 – £33,000 which, again, is excellent value compared to similar hybrid SUVs.

The MG HS doesn’t look cheap either. The current model was facelifted last year. It has a sharp, modern appearance and looked good parked on my driveway in Dundee.

Standard equipment

All versions are well equipped. Even entry models come with 18in alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, rear parking camera, faux leather upholstery and lots more.

My top spec model added a better stereo, powered tailgate, various driving modes, rear privacy glass, dual zone air conditioning and heated seats.

Interior of the MG HS.
The interior has a large touchscreen. Image: Jack McKeown.

The touchscreen responds quickly but is quite fiddly to use. However, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard so you can set the car up to mirror your smartphone and bypass MG’s user interface altogether.

Interior materials feel of decent quality and touches of chrome give the cabin a classy feel. It’s not quite up there with Mazda’s superb interior but few buyers will feel short changed.

The boot isn’t as big as some rivals but still offers a decent amount of space. Image: Jack McKeown.

Passenger space is reasonable, with enough room in the back for average sized adults. You get a 463 litre boot, which is big enough to swallow half a dozen suitcases or a couple of golden retrievers. If you need more room the Mazda CX-5 and Skoda Karoq have significantly larger boots.

Performance and driving the MG HS

Under the bonnet there’s a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 162hp and will get the MG HS from 0-62mph in just under 10 seconds.

That’s more than adequate for most drivers. The only place it falls down is economy. Most family SUVs now return 45mpg or more, with some even breaking the 50mpg mark quite comfortably. You’ll only see 36-38mpg from the MG HS, however.

That said, such a low asking price almost means it doesn’t matter if it costs you an extra fiver a week at the petrol pumps.

The MG HS has comfortable suspension and good driving manners. Image: Jack McKeown.

On the road the MG HS is comfortable and easy to drive. The seven-speed automatic transmission goes about its business seamlessly and the soft suspension soaks up bumps and undulations nicely.

It’s not a sports car by any means, but few buyers of family SUVs are likely to go hell-for-leather around bends so that’s not particularly important.

Nor does it set the world alight when it comes to performance, but there’s enough power for overtaking or tackling hills.

Should you buy an MG HS?

I took the MG from Dundee up to Aberdeenshire on a grey and gloomy winter’s afternoon. Its bright LED headlights came into their own as darkness descended, illuminating the road for a long distance ahead.

You sit quite high up and visibility is good thanks to a large windscreen and narrow pillars.

The MG HS is great value for money. Image: Jack McKeown.

Really there’s very little to criticise about the MG HS. It looks good, comes with plenty of standard kit and drives well enough. Sure, some rivals are more refined, have classier cabins or are more practical but they all cost a lot more.

If you’re looking for a family SUV on a budget this and the Dacia Jogger are your two best options.

 

Facts

Price: £27,495

0-62mph: 9.9 seconds

Top speed: 118mph

Economy: 36.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 174g/km

More from Motoring

(Ford)
Ford escapes punishment for ‘zero emission’ EV claims despite MG and BMW reprimands
Volvo is introducing a new naming structure for its cars
Volvo streamlines model range with new naming structure
A small battery means that the Spring doesn’t take long to charge
Dacia’s new Spring arrives with focus on lightness and efficiency
Average fuel prices have risen by more than 3p per litre in three weeks, new analysis shows (Peter Byrne/PA)
Petrol prices up 3p per litre in three weeks
The new JCW is the sportiest Countryman available
First Drive: The Mini Countryman John Cooper Works is a sporty addition to the…
Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday January 10 File photo dated 21/04/09 of a general view of a 20mph speed limit sign. London has the world’s slowest city centre for drivers because of widespread 20mph speed limits, according to new analysis. Issue date: Wednesday January 10, 2024.
Blanket 20mph speed limits working, says Welsh government
MPs have mooted ideas that could help lower insurance premiums for young drivers (PA)
MPs suggest ideas that could cut car insurance costs for young drivers
Dual-purpose vehicles will not be considered cars for company taxation purposes (Ford)
HMRC scraps plan to classify double-cab pick-ups as cars
BMW now offers a variety of powertrains for the X3
The used electric vehicles worth checking out today
The Dino has been extensively maintained
Classic Ferrari Dino GTS once owned by Led Zeppelin manager heads to auction

Conversation