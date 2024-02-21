New designs revealed as fresh bid launched for Crieff cinema hub

New designs have been revealed for a cinema and community hub in Crieff.

A proposal to build a cinema and community space on the site of the former Crieff Hotel has been submitted to the council.

The regeneration project, spearheaded by Creative Creiff, will see the East High Street hotel demolished if approved.

An initial plan for the community hub in the centre of the town was knocked back by council planners in December 2022.

However councillors later unanimously voted to overturn the decision and approved the proposal.

A revised plan has now been submitted with a smaller building footprint and expanded outdoor space.

Creative Creiff believes the changes will significantly enhance the town’s landscape and offer “substantial benefits” to locals.

Fresh plans unveiled for Crieff cinema hub

The proposal includes a purpose-built two-screen cinema complex on the East High Street site.

Each screen is designed to seat approximately 50 guests. The film schedule will include a mix of local films and Hollywood blockbusters.

The designs also include a state-of-the-art community radio hub for Heartland FM, an outdoor courtyard and a bistro.

Creative Crieff is also exploring ideas for a community garden and market, meeting area and pop-up outdoor cinema.

Crieff Hotel site to celebrate town’s rich cultural heritage

Chairman John Mauchline said: “Crieff is a charming town, yet it has faced aesthetic challenges due to several prominent, derelict buildings.

“The High Street is grappling with uncertainty, and this highlights the necessity to raise the town’s profile and boost both local and visitor footfall.

“We are committed to ensuring that the development of the Crieff Hotel site not only respects but also celebrates Crieff’s rich cultural heritage.”

The fresh planning application was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council at the end of January.

The last date for public comments on the application will be Friday, March 22.