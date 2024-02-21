New designs revealed as fresh bid launched for Crieff cinema hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New designs revealed as fresh bid launched for Crieff cinema hub

Creative Crieff has unveiled fresh plans for the East High Street site.

By Andrew Robson
Fresh projections of the development in Crieff.
Fresh design of the proposed development in Crieff. Image: Creative Crieff

New designs have been revealed for a cinema and community hub in Crieff.

A proposal to build a cinema and community space on the site of the former Crieff Hotel has been submitted to the council.

The regeneration project, spearheaded by Creative Creiff, will see the East High Street hotel demolished if approved.

An initial plan for the community hub in the centre of the town was knocked back by council planners in December 2022.

The former Crieff Hotel.
The former Crieff Hotel on East High Street. Image: Creative Crieff

However councillors later unanimously voted to overturn the decision and approved the proposal.

A revised plan has now been submitted with a smaller building footprint and expanded outdoor space.

Creative Creiff believes the changes will significantly enhance the town’s landscape and offer “substantial benefits” to locals.

Fresh plans unveiled for Crieff cinema hub

The proposal includes a purpose-built two-screen cinema complex on the East High Street site.

Each screen is designed to seat approximately 50 guests. The film schedule will include a mix of local films and Hollywood blockbusters.

Projections of the new proposals for Crieff Cinema hub
Projections of the new proposals. Image: Creative Crieff

The designs also include a state-of-the-art community radio hub for Heartland FM, an outdoor courtyard and a bistro.

Creative Crieff is also exploring ideas for a community garden and market, meeting area and pop-up outdoor cinema.

Crieff Hotel site to celebrate town’s rich cultural heritage

Chairman John Mauchline said: “Crieff is a charming town, yet it has faced aesthetic challenges due to several prominent, derelict buildings.

“The High Street is grappling with uncertainty, and this highlights the necessity to raise the town’s profile and boost both local and visitor footfall.

“We are committed to ensuring that the development of the Crieff Hotel site not only respects but also celebrates Crieff’s rich cultural heritage.”

The fresh planning application was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council at the end of January.

The last date for public comments on the application will be Friday, March 22.

More from Perth & Kinross

Entrance to The Paddock, Auchterarder
Auchterarder holiday let approved despite neighbouring lord's objections
Balvaird Castle vandalised
Vandals cause thousands of pounds of damage to historic Perthshire castle
Karen Dunbar
Comedy icon Karen Dunbar to bring latest tour to Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Cherry blossom tree in Alyth before and after removal.
Anger in Alyth as 'poisoned' cherry blossom tree removed without warning
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Murder trial Picture shows; Rafal Lyko, left, was murdered by Darren Owen. Police Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 20/02/2024
Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting
Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi.
EXCLUSIVE: Council probe into bedroom at Ewan McGregor's £2m Perthshire mansion
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Perth Prison xbox Picture shows; Liam Richardson. Unknown. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to 'HMP Perth' Wi-Fi network
Woman arrested after assault at Horn Milk Bar Perth
Woman, 42, charged after assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth
Jill Fyffe.
Perth drink-drive suspect blamed low blood sugar for attack on 'screaming' 80-year-old woman
Alistair Huddleston and flooded fields on the proposed housing site in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie residents want 171-home Persimmon plan refused over flood risk

Conversation