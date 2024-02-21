Police continue probe into Stirling ‘shooting’ as man, 38, injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Police continue probe into Stirling ‘shooting’ as man, 38, injured

The incident happened on Monday night.

By Kieran Webster
Randolph Crescent in Stirling.
The incident happened on Randolph Crescent in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

Police are continuing to investigate reports of a shooting in Stirling after a 38-year-old man was left injured.

Police received reports of a shot being fired at a property on Randolph Crescent on Monday night.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

He was discharged after being treated for a minor injury.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10pm on Monday, police received a report of a firearm being discharged at the door of a property in Randolph Crescent, Stirling.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and a 38-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was treated for a minor injury and then discharged.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

More from News

A Cantor’s giant softshell turtle (Pelochelys cantorii) by the Chandragiri river in Kerala, India (Ayushi Jain/University of Portsmouth/PA)
‘Secretive’ rare turtle found after detective work by British conservationists
Protesters lined up outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the hearing (James Manning/PA)
Assange ‘put lives at risk’ by releasing unredacted documents, High Court told
Police were called to the scene (Police Scotland/PA)
Man injured as firearm discharged
Laurencekirk flyover designs were presented to locals in 2020. Image: Transport Scotland
A90 Laurencekirk flyover moves closer as council withdraw objection to danger junction scheme
Firefighters a the scene of the fatal blaze in February 2018 (PA)
Man who killed four members of same family jailed for 29 years
Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in Iran (Reza Kamali Dehkordi/AP)
Iran accuses Israel of attack that saw explosions strike natural gas pipeline
People clean debris after a reported Israeli attack on Syria in Kfar Sousseht, Damascus (Omar Sanadiki/AP)
Two dead after Israeli missiles ‘hit residential area’ in Syria
President Joe Biden greets Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as he arrives at Los Angeles International Airport ((Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Biden to launch cybersecurity rules for US ports amid vulnerability concerns
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife.
No jail time for Fife paedophile who filmed 13-year-old boy in bathroom
The ERS-2 satellite hurtling towards Earth after nearly 30 years in orbit (Esa/PA)
Satellite hurtling towards Earth after nearly 30 years in orbit