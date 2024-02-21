Police continue probe into Stirling ‘shooting’ as man, 38, injured

Police are continuing to investigate reports of a shooting in Stirling after a 38-year-old man was left injured.

Police received reports of a shot being fired at a property on Randolph Crescent on Monday night.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

He was discharged after being treated for a minor injury.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10pm on Monday, police received a report of a firearm being discharged at the door of a property in Randolph Crescent, Stirling.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and a 38-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was treated for a minor injury and then discharged.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”