Dundee nightclub reveals second daytime event with 90s and 00s rave

Club Tropicana will host Rave Days on March 16.

By Ellidh Aitken
Club Tropicana will host a 'daytime rave' for over 25s in March. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Club Tropicana will host a 'daytime rave' for over 25s in March. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee nightclub has announced plans for a second daytime event.

Club Tropicana on Ward Road will host Rave Days, a 90s and 00s-themed event, on March 16.

The “daytime rave” will run from 2.30pm until 7.30pm and will be for over 25s.

The event will offer an afternoon clubbing experience featuring a range of “club classics” from both decades.

Rave Days at Dundee nightclub to feature 90s and 00s hits

Tickets for Rave Days can be bought in advance for £6 or will be £7 on the door.

A post from Club Tropicana Dundee on Facebook said: “You asked, we listened, we’ve provided.

“It’s happening. Rave Days, the 90s and 00s daytime rave.

Club Tropicana in Dundee will host two daytime club events in March. Image: Google Street View

“You name it, we’ll be playing it: Toca’s Miracle, Bellissima, Set You Free, Better Off Alone, Ride on Time and so many more.

“No need for overnight babysitters, late nights or wasted Sundays; so rave the day away with us on March 16.”

It comes after the nightclub previously announced Disco Days, a daytime club event for over 30s, with music from the 70s and 80s, through to the early 00s.

