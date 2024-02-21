Dundee Dundee nightclub reveals second daytime event with 90s and 00s rave Club Tropicana will host Rave Days on March 16. By Ellidh Aitken February 21 2024, 10:42am February 21 2024, 10:42am Share Dundee nightclub reveals second daytime event with 90s and 00s rave Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4901005/dundee-nightclub-daytime-rave/ Copy Link Club Tropicana will host a 'daytime rave' for over 25s in March. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A Dundee nightclub has announced plans for a second daytime event. Club Tropicana on Ward Road will host Rave Days, a 90s and 00s-themed event, on March 16. The “daytime rave” will run from 2.30pm until 7.30pm and will be for over 25s. The event will offer an afternoon clubbing experience featuring a range of “club classics” from both decades. Rave Days at Dundee nightclub to feature 90s and 00s hits Tickets for Rave Days can be bought in advance for £6 or will be £7 on the door. A post from Club Tropicana Dundee on Facebook said: “You asked, we listened, we’ve provided. “It’s happening. Rave Days, the 90s and 00s daytime rave. Club Tropicana in Dundee will host two daytime club events in March. Image: Google Street View “You name it, we’ll be playing it: Toca’s Miracle, Bellissima, Set You Free, Better Off Alone, Ride on Time and so many more. “No need for overnight babysitters, late nights or wasted Sundays; so rave the day away with us on March 16.” It comes after the nightclub previously announced Disco Days, a daytime club event for over 30s, with music from the 70s and 80s, through to the early 00s.