Property Chance to transform former Crieff police station as 1900 building goes on the market There is already planning permission to turn the King Street building into apartments. By Kieran Webster February 21 2024, 10:48am February 21 2024, 10:48am The former Crieff Police Station. Image: Ballantynes A former police station in Crieff is for sale. The B-listed building, built in 1900, features a reception area, holding cells and an office. The property, unused since 2021, currently has planning permission to be converted into nine apartments with parking and two electric vehicle charging points. The building has holding cells. Image: Ballantynes Planning permission was approved to transform the building into flats. Image: Ballantynes In 2022, the council allowed 'people to sleep in a cell' when a plan for a hostel and self-catering apartment was approved. "Robust" works were planned with original features such as the cell doors to be maintained. A plan for a hostel gives guests the chance to 'sleep in a cell'. Image: Ballantynes The station was fully operational until 2021. Image: Ballantynes The station is on King Street. Image: Ballantynes Officers previously based at the King Street building have since moved on to a shared facility with Perth and Kinross Council on James Square. The property is currently listed on Ballantyne's website. However, no price is advertised. Meanwhile, in Dundee, a plot of land for sale could provide the chance to build a dream house for £225,000.
