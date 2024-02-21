Chance to transform former Crieff police station as 1900 building goes on the market

A former police station in Crieff is for sale.

The B-listed building, built in 1900, features a reception area, holding cells and an office.

The property, unused since 2021, currently has planning permission to be converted into nine apartments with parking and two electric vehicle charging points.

In 2022, the council allowed ‘people to sleep in a cell’ when a plan for a hostel and self-catering apartment was approved.

“Robust” works were planned with original features such as the cell doors to be maintained.

Officers previously based at the King Street building have since moved on to a shared facility with Perth and Kinross Council on James Square.

The property is currently listed on Ballantyne’s website. However, no price is advertised.

