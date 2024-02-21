Chance to transform former Crieff police station as 1900 building goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to transform former Crieff police station as 1900 building goes on the market

There is already planning permission to turn the King Street building into apartments.

By Kieran Webster
The former Crieff Police Station.
The former Crieff Police Station. Image: Ballantynes

A former police station in Crieff is for sale.

The B-listed building, built in 1900, features a reception area, holding cells and an office.

The property, unused since 2021, currently has planning permission to be converted into nine apartments with parking and two electric vehicle charging points.

One of the holding cells.
The building has holding cells. Image: Ballantynes
A large space in the former station
Planning permission was approved to transform the building into flats. Image: Ballantynes

In 2022, the council allowed ‘people to sleep in a cell’ when a plan for a hostel and self-catering apartment was approved.

“Robust” works were planned with original features such as the cell doors to be maintained.

An interior shot within the station.
A plan for a hostel gives guests the chance to ‘sleep in a cell’. Image: Ballantynes
Another interior shot of the station
The station was fully operational until 2021. Image: Ballantynes
The King Street property.
The station is on King Street. Image: Ballantynes

Officers previously based at the King Street building have since moved on to a shared facility with Perth and Kinross Council on James Square.

The property is currently listed on Ballantyne’s website.  However, no price is advertised.

Meanwhile, in Dundee, a plot of land for sale could provide the chance to build a dream house for £225,000.

More from Property

There are some stunning - and stunningly expensive - homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling
Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a splendid rural location. Image: Galbraith.
Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag
Dean Park House enjoys a rural setting close to Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
Huge £800k home near Dunfermline has 6 acre garden, luxury interior and home gym
Chalmers Mill sits on the banks of Ceres Burn. Image: Savills.
Stunning £600k Fife millhouse accessed by its own bridge over Ceres Burn
A plot of land is up for sale on the Kingsway in Dundee.
For £225k you could build your own dream home in Dundee
The five-bedroomed Ladyinch is up for sale
Beautiful B-listed Georgian house with 5 bedrooms for sale in Fife
North Queensferry home below Forth Bridge.
Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river
Dundee is a great place to be a first time buyer. Image: Zack Davidson/Unsplash
5 of the best Dundee houses for first time buyers
Bruadarach House has a self-contained studio flat. Image: Rettie.
Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment
Dove Cottage, Finavon, Angus
Angus cottage with beautiful glass extension for sale at £425k

Conversation