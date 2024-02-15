For £225k you could build your own dream home in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For £225k you could build your own dream home in Dundee

A plot of land with planning permission has come to the market.

By Chloe Burrell
A plot of land is up for sale on the Kingsway in Dundee.
A plot of land is up for sale on the Kingsway in Dundee. Image: McIntyre Properties

Potential buyers are being offered the chance to build their own dream home in Dundee.

A plot of land on the Kingsway, measuring 26.5m by 12.5m, has come to the market for £75,000.

Dundee estate agent McIntyre Properties says it would be possible to build a 118 sqm property on the land for £150,000.

A buyer could therefore build their dream home for £225,000.

Nestled in a well-connected area and sought-after location, the spacious plot is bursting with opportunity.

The land is the perfect opportunity for an investor or an aspiring homeowner looking to build the ideal residence.

Planning in principle has already been approved for a new build dwelling of unspecified size and type – but it must be a suitable size for the plot.

The plot of land on the Kingsway is being marketed by McIntyre Properties for £75,000.

The advert says: “With a substantial 26.5m x 12.5m footprint, there’s ample room to bring your architectural dreams to life.”

