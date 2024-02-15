For £225k you could build your own dream home in Dundee

Potential buyers are being offered the chance to build their own dream home in Dundee.

A plot of land on the Kingsway, measuring 26.5m by 12.5m, has come to the market for £75,000.

Dundee estate agent McIntyre Properties says it would be possible to build a 118 sqm property on the land for £150,000.

A buyer could therefore build their dream home for £225,000.

Nestled in a well-connected area and sought-after location, the spacious plot is bursting with opportunity.

The land is the perfect opportunity for an investor or an aspiring homeowner looking to build the ideal residence.

Planning in principle has already been approved for a new build dwelling of unspecified size and type – but it must be a suitable size for the plot.

The advert says: “With a substantial 26.5m x 12.5m footprint, there’s ample room to bring your architectural dreams to life.”