No jail time for Fife paedophile who filmed 13-year-old boy in bathroom

A sick paedophile from Fife secretly filmed a 13-year-old boy in a bathroom and collected more than 100 hours of child sex abuse videos.

Kyle McIlwraith, 25, was found with a large haul of material showing boys as young as four being subjected to the worst type of sexual abuse.

He also concealed a recording device in a bathroom and filmed a young child doing a private act over a period of more than four years.

McIlwraith admitted charges of voyeurism and downloading indecent images of children when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Videos with children and a dog

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court police searched McIlwraith’s Methil home on June 13 2022 after receiving intelligence about him being in receipt of illegal material.

She said two mobile phones, a laptop and USB were seized for analysis and found to contain 105 hours and 57 minutes of child sex abuse material.

In total there were 684 videos and 376 images, of which 397 and 140 respectively were of the most graphic category A kind.

Ms Allan said the material depicted boys aged between four and 14 with adults, other children and a dog, and sexualised posing.

The fiscal depute said five video files were found on a laptop which depicted a boy using a bathroom.

She said in some of those videos the boy’s private parts are briefly visible and the child was 13 at the time the videos were made.

Fife paedophile given non-custodial sentence

McIlwraith, of Methilhaven Road, pled guilty to recording the child doing a private act by concealing a recording device in a bathroom without his knowledge or consent between 2013 and 2017.

McIlwraith also admitted a charge or taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between February 27 2018 and June 13 2022.

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said McIlwraith was interested in boys at the time and when he downloaded material, other images came through in which he had no interest.

Mr Spence told the court: “He has been living a hermit lifestyle. He wouldn’t leave his bedroom and wouldn’t leave the house.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC said: “These are serious matters you have pled guilty to.

“Notwithstanding their seriousness, the court is in a position to deal with this by way of a non-custodial sentence as a direct alternative to custody.”

McIlwraith was placed under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and told to attend the Moving Forward Making Changes programme.

A conduct requirement was also imposed, banning him from having any unsupervised contact with children or entering play parks without special permission from social workers.

