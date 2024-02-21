No jail time for Fife paedophile who filmed 13-year-old boy in bathroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

No jail time for Fife paedophile who filmed 13-year-old boy in bathroom

Kyle McIlwraith, 25, was found with a large haul of material showing boys as young as four being subjected to the worst type of sexual abuse.

By Gordon Currie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A sick paedophile from Fife secretly filmed a 13-year-old boy in a bathroom and collected more than 100 hours of child sex abuse videos.

Kyle McIlwraith, 25, was found with a large haul of material showing boys as young as four being subjected to the worst type of sexual abuse.

He also concealed a recording device in a bathroom and filmed a young child doing a private act over a period of more than four years.

McIlwraith admitted charges of voyeurism and downloading indecent images of children when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Videos with children and a dog

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court police searched McIlwraith’s Methil home on June 13 2022 after receiving intelligence about him being in receipt of illegal material.

She said two mobile phones, a laptop and USB were seized for analysis and found to contain 105 hours and 57 minutes of child sex abuse material.

In total there were 684 videos and 376 images, of which 397 and 140 respectively were of the most graphic category A kind.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ms Allan said the material depicted boys aged between four and 14 with adults, other children and a dog, and sexualised posing.

The fiscal depute said five video files were found on a laptop which depicted a boy using a bathroom.

She said in some of those videos the boy’s private parts are briefly visible and the child was 13 at the time the videos were made.

Fife paedophile given non-custodial sentence

McIlwraith, of Methilhaven Road, pled guilty to recording the child doing a private act by concealing a recording device in a bathroom without his knowledge or consent between 2013 and 2017.

McIlwraith also admitted a charge or taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between February 27 2018 and June 13 2022.

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said McIlwraith was interested in boys at the time and when he downloaded material, other images came through in which he had no interest.

Mr Spence told the court: “He has been living a hermit lifestyle. He wouldn’t leave his bedroom and wouldn’t leave the house.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC said: “These are serious matters you have pled guilty to.

“Notwithstanding their seriousness, the court is in a position to deal with this by way of a non-custodial sentence as a direct alternative to custody.”

McIlwraith was placed under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and told to attend the Moving Forward Making Changes programme.

A conduct requirement was also imposed, banning him from having any unsupervised contact with children or entering play parks without special permission from social workers.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Amber Milne appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee letting agent embezzled £40k from bosses and emptied company bank account
David Moffat arranged to meet 'boy' at Leven Promenade.
Fife paedophile, 78, arranged meet-up with ‘12-year-old boy' after sex chat
Cameron Alexander.
Drink-driver hit speeds of 140mph during police chase through Fife
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Relaxed muscle trouble
The Evening Telegraph, No CR Number, General views of Dundee during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture shows; the Kingsway looking busy even after the announcement of a lockdown. Tuesday 23rd March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man in court after cocaine worth £1.3 million recovered from car in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Murder trial Picture shows; Rafal Lyko, left, was murdered by Darren Owen. Police Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 20/02/2024
Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abusive carer Picture shows; Liam Stark. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/02/2024
‘Disgusting’ Fife carer who assaulted elderly resident and took degrading videos avoids jail
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Perth Prison xbox Picture shows; Liam Richardson. Unknown. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to 'HMP Perth' Wi-Fi network
John and Elaine Towns at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dog bans for Kirriemuir pair over 'dangerously out of control' American Bully
Jill Fyffe.
Perth drink-drive suspect blamed low blood sugar for attack on 'screaming' 80-year-old woman