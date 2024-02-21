Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling

Got a limitless budget or do you just enjoy looking at expensive property? Then check out these 5 homes with sky high price tags.

There are some stunning - and stunningly expensive - homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Strutt and Parker.
There are some stunning - and stunningly expensive - homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Strutt and Parker.
By Jack McKeown

Whether we can afford them or not, everyone enjoys looking around an expensive house.

Tayside, Fife and Stirling have no shortage of superb high end homes. We’ve scoured the market to find the most expensive home currently on sale in each region.

Here’s our pick of the priciest properties in the area:

Angus

Expensive property Kelly Castle is on sale for £2.3 million.
Kelly Castle is on sale for £2.3 million. Image Strutt and Parker.

Fancy living in your own castle? You can do – if you have a spare £2.3 million.

Kelly Castle is a four storey fortified tower house near Arbroath that dates from the 16th and 17th Centuries.

The B listed home sits in 33 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds between Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Kelly Castle is set in magnificent gardens. Image Strutt and Parker.

Its current owners bought the castle in 2001 and carried out a no-expense-spared programme of renovations and upgrades. They even added a private nine-hole golf course.

Today, Kelly Castle has five beautiful bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a two-bedroom self-contained estate manager’s flat and a one-bedroom staff flat, both with their own entrances.

Buyers can even purchase a title along with the castle – for a suitable fee the new owner can call themselves the Baron of Kelly in Angus.

Kelly Castle is on sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £2.3 million.

Fife

Earlshall Castle sits in 50 acres near Leuchars.
Earlshall Castle sits in 50 acres near Leuchars. Image: Savills.

Another castle. This one is in Fife and has a price tag nearly four times that of Kelly Castle.

Earlshall Castle is a stunning and historic family seat set in 53 acres on the edge of Leuchars.

Sir William Bruce – a relative of Robert the Bruce – began building the castle in 1546 and received Mary Queen of Scots there in 1561.

Inside Earlshall Castle's great hall, one of the most expensive properties on sale in Fife.
Earlshall Castle’s great hall. Image: Savills.

The castle has eight reception rooms including a fantastic great hall, and 10 bedrooms.  It’s full of wonderful features, including a secret turret bathroom accessed by a hidden switch.

As well as the castle there are three cottages and numerous outbuildings.

The grounds are just as special as the castle itself, with a magical walled garden at their heart.

Earlshall Castle is on sale with Savills for offers over £8 million.

Dundee

Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry has had its price reduced. Image: Savills.

Despite its asking price being slashed by £110,000, Lorraine Kelly’s old home remains the most expensive house on the Dundee property market.

Kelly lived in the house with her husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie for eight years. She sold it for £850,000 in 2018, moving to the south of England to be closer to London for her television work.

The current owners upgraded the Broughty Ferry residence. Electric gates were added for privacy and the garden has been landscaped. It’s now one of the most high end homes in Broughty Ferry.

Lorraine Kelly house price slashed
Melfort has been upgraded by its current owners. Image: Savills

It was put on the market just over a year ago. The home report valued Melfort at £1,15 million and it was put on sale for offers over £1 million.

The house has failed to find a buyer and the asking price was slashed by £50,000 last summer and by a further £60,000 a few weeks ago.

It’s now on sale with Savills for offers over £890,000.

Perthshire

Belvedere House is one of Perthshire's most expensive houses.
Belvedere House could be yours for just under £1 million. Image: Savills.

Belvedere House is a stunning country home near Glenfarg that was once a castle. Built in 1867, it was originally part of Trevelyan Castle, which was later rebuilt as Newfargie House.

In 1989 it was converted into a five-bedroom home complete with turret. The B listed house has lots of traditional features, such as wood panelling, original fireplaces and ornate cornices.

A spiral stone staircase leads into the tower.

A spiral stair winds up the turret. Image: Savills.

The idyllic country home comes with 21 acres of land and a separate one-bedroom cottage.

Belvedere House is on sale with Savills for offers over £995,000.

Stirling

Endrick Lodge is one of the most expensive houses for sale in Stirling.
Endrick Lodge is an outstanding Edwardian home in Stirling. Image: Harper and Stone.

Endrick Lodge must be one of Stirling’s finest homes. The marvellous Edwardian property was designed by William Leiper and built in 1900.

Remarkably, its current owners are only the second family ever to have lived there.

Endrick Lodge certainly has the wow factor. Image: Harper and Stone.

Close to Kings Park Hospital, it’s in an affluent corner of Stirling. Easy access to the M9 makes it ideal for commuters as well.

Set in around two acres of beautiful grounds, Endrick Lodge has an enormous 725sqm of internal space.

At ground level there’s a magnificent drawing room, a lounge/billiards room, dining room, kitchen and utility, along with a wine cellar and cold store.

On the first floor are six bedrooms and an upper level sitting room.

Endrick Lodge is on sale with Harper and Stone for offers over £1.25 million.

Conversation