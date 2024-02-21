Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling

Whether we can afford them or not, everyone enjoys looking around an expensive house.

Tayside, Fife and Stirling have no shortage of superb high end homes. We’ve scoured the market to find the most expensive home currently on sale in each region.

Here’s our pick of the priciest properties in the area:

Angus

Fancy living in your own castle? You can do – if you have a spare £2.3 million.

Kelly Castle is a four storey fortified tower house near Arbroath that dates from the 16th and 17th Centuries.

The B listed home sits in 33 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds between Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Its current owners bought the castle in 2001 and carried out a no-expense-spared programme of renovations and upgrades. They even added a private nine-hole golf course.

Today, Kelly Castle has five beautiful bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a two-bedroom self-contained estate manager’s flat and a one-bedroom staff flat, both with their own entrances.

Buyers can even purchase a title along with the castle – for a suitable fee the new owner can call themselves the Baron of Kelly in Angus.

Kelly Castle is on sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £2.3 million.

Fife

Another castle. This one is in Fife and has a price tag nearly four times that of Kelly Castle.

Earlshall Castle is a stunning and historic family seat set in 53 acres on the edge of Leuchars.

Sir William Bruce – a relative of Robert the Bruce – began building the castle in 1546 and received Mary Queen of Scots there in 1561.

The castle has eight reception rooms including a fantastic great hall, and 10 bedrooms. It’s full of wonderful features, including a secret turret bathroom accessed by a hidden switch.

As well as the castle there are three cottages and numerous outbuildings.

The grounds are just as special as the castle itself, with a magical walled garden at their heart.

Earlshall Castle is on sale with Savills for offers over £8 million.

Dundee

Despite its asking price being slashed by £110,000, Lorraine Kelly’s old home remains the most expensive house on the Dundee property market.

Kelly lived in the house with her husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie for eight years. She sold it for £850,000 in 2018, moving to the south of England to be closer to London for her television work.

The current owners upgraded the Broughty Ferry residence. Electric gates were added for privacy and the garden has been landscaped. It’s now one of the most high end homes in Broughty Ferry.

It was put on the market just over a year ago. The home report valued Melfort at £1,15 million and it was put on sale for offers over £1 million.

The house has failed to find a buyer and the asking price was slashed by £50,000 last summer and by a further £60,000 a few weeks ago.

It’s now on sale with Savills for offers over £890,000.

Perthshire

Belvedere House is a stunning country home near Glenfarg that was once a castle. Built in 1867, it was originally part of Trevelyan Castle, which was later rebuilt as Newfargie House.

In 1989 it was converted into a five-bedroom home complete with turret. The B listed house has lots of traditional features, such as wood panelling, original fireplaces and ornate cornices.

A spiral stone staircase leads into the tower.

The idyllic country home comes with 21 acres of land and a separate one-bedroom cottage.

Belvedere House is on sale with Savills for offers over £995,000.

Stirling

Endrick Lodge must be one of Stirling’s finest homes. The marvellous Edwardian property was designed by William Leiper and built in 1900.

Remarkably, its current owners are only the second family ever to have lived there.

Close to Kings Park Hospital, it’s in an affluent corner of Stirling. Easy access to the M9 makes it ideal for commuters as well.

Set in around two acres of beautiful grounds, Endrick Lodge has an enormous 725sqm of internal space.

At ground level there’s a magnificent drawing room, a lounge/billiards room, dining room, kitchen and utility, along with a wine cellar and cold store.

On the first floor are six bedrooms and an upper level sitting room.

Endrick Lodge is on sale with Harper and Stone for offers over £1.25 million.