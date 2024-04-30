Idyllic Perthshire cottage on banks of River Lyon on sale for £350k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Idyllic Perthshire cottage on banks of River Lyon on sale for £350k

Dating from around 1840, Comrie Cottage has a stunning location beside the River Lyon.

By Jack McKeown
Comrie Cottage sits on the banks of the Lyon. Image: Savills.
Comrie Cottage sits on the banks of the Lyon. Image: Savills.

A charming cottage in Highland Perthshire has an unbeatable waterside location.

Comrie Cottage sits on the banks of the River Lyon, close to the hamlet of Keltneyburn and around five miles from Aberfeldy.

Dating from the 1840s, the cottage has been cherished by its current owner who has owned it for 33 years.

Waterfront living at its finest. Image: Savills.
Comrie Cottage is as beautiful as its surroundings. Image: Savills.

During that time it has been refurbished, extended, and carefully maintained. A conservatory was added in 2006 and provides an ideal space to look out over the river.

A stepped pathway leads to a front door that’s surrounded by climbing roses. On the ground floor there is a kitchen, conservatory, two bedrooms and a bathroom. All of these rooms apart from the bedrooms benefit from underfloor heating.

Upper level living room

A wonderful living room occupies the entire first floor of Comrie Cottage. Custom-made cabinetry, lofty ceilings, exposed beams and arched latticed windows give it charm and character.

The upper level balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy the views from. Image: Savills.
The balcony enjoys the sun all day. Image: Savills.

There are exposed stone walls and an open fire. Patio doors open onto an upper level balcony that has a stunning outlook along the river and to the Perthshire hills beyond.

Comrie Cottage sits in a third of an acre of riverside gardens. A terrace beside the conservatory provides an ideal outdoor dining spot to enjoy as we come into the warmer weather.

The living room has exposed stone walls and an open fire. Image: Savills.
The conservatory is ideal for when it’s too chilly to sit outside. Image: Savills.

Climbing roses, sweet peas and honeysuckle turn the garden into a blaze of colour during the summer months.

 

Comrie Cottage, Keltneyburn, Aberfeldy is on sale with Savills for offers over £350,000.

 

 

