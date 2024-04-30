Idyllic Perthshire cottage on banks of River Lyon on sale for £350k

A charming cottage in Highland Perthshire has an unbeatable waterside location.

Comrie Cottage sits on the banks of the River Lyon, close to the hamlet of Keltneyburn and around five miles from Aberfeldy.

Dating from the 1840s, the cottage has been cherished by its current owner who has owned it for 33 years.

During that time it has been refurbished, extended, and carefully maintained. A conservatory was added in 2006 and provides an ideal space to look out over the river.

A stepped pathway leads to a front door that’s surrounded by climbing roses. On the ground floor there is a kitchen, conservatory, two bedrooms and a bathroom. All of these rooms apart from the bedrooms benefit from underfloor heating.

Upper level living room

A wonderful living room occupies the entire first floor of Comrie Cottage. Custom-made cabinetry, lofty ceilings, exposed beams and arched latticed windows give it charm and character.

There are exposed stone walls and an open fire. Patio doors open onto an upper level balcony that has a stunning outlook along the river and to the Perthshire hills beyond.

Comrie Cottage sits in a third of an acre of riverside gardens. A terrace beside the conservatory provides an ideal outdoor dining spot to enjoy as we come into the warmer weather.

Climbing roses, sweet peas and honeysuckle turn the garden into a blaze of colour during the summer months.

Comrie Cottage, Keltneyburn, Aberfeldy is on sale with Savills for offers over £350,000.