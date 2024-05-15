On the market: Bungalow and bothy on banks of the Tay near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On the market: Bungalow and bothy on banks of the Tay near Perth

Fish Pond Cottage enjoys a rural location near Stormontfield - and breath-taking views up and down the river.

By Jack McKeown
Fish Pond Cottage has a superb riverside location. Image: Next Home.
Fish Pond Cottage has a superb riverside location. Image: Next Home.

A bungalow and bothy have an amazing location beside the Tay near Perth.

Fish Pond Cottage is set in beautiful countryside close to the villages of Stormontfield and Scone.

It sits on a bend of the Tay and has outstanding views up and down the river.

The main house is a three-bedroom bungalow and there is also a garage ‘bothy’ with potential for conversion into another home.

Inside the end-terrace bungalow there’s a spacious dining room with double aspect windows looking over the Tay. There’s a dining kitchen and a lounge with open fireplace. The conservatory also has superb river views.

The house is a stone’s throw from the water’s edge. Image: Next Home.
Its location is unbeatable. Image: Next Home.

There’s a family bathroom and a separate shower room. Rooftop solar panels help reduce running costs.

Bothy with planning permission

Another great feature is the ‘bothy’. A double garage with a room above, it has planning permission to be converted into an annex cottage. This could be used as guest accommodation or potentially as a holiday let.

The house could do with a bit of modernisation but has the potential to be a wonderful family home.

The interior could do with a bit of modernising. Image: Next Home.
The bothy has planning permission to be turned into an annex cottage. Image: Next Home.
Fish Pond Cottage has a large garden. Image: Next Home.

Fish Pond Cottage sits in a generously sized plot with mature gardens that wrap around the house. A patio provides the ideal spot to enjoy the sunshine and watch the river flowing past.

A riverside path runs along the Tay and there are fantastic walks on the doorstep.

The village of Stormontfield is nearby and the Cross Tay Link Road is due to open next year, giving much faster access to the A9.

 

1 Fish Pond Cottage is on sale with Next Home for offers over £420,000.

 

