On the market: Bungalow and bothy on banks of the Tay near Perth

A bungalow and bothy have an amazing location beside the Tay near Perth.

Fish Pond Cottage is set in beautiful countryside close to the villages of Stormontfield and Scone.

It sits on a bend of the Tay and has outstanding views up and down the river.

The main house is a three-bedroom bungalow and there is also a garage ‘bothy’ with potential for conversion into another home.

Inside the end-terrace bungalow there’s a spacious dining room with double aspect windows looking over the Tay. There’s a dining kitchen and a lounge with open fireplace. The conservatory also has superb river views.

There’s a family bathroom and a separate shower room. Rooftop solar panels help reduce running costs.

Bothy with planning permission

Another great feature is the ‘bothy’. A double garage with a room above, it has planning permission to be converted into an annex cottage. This could be used as guest accommodation or potentially as a holiday let.

The house could do with a bit of modernisation but has the potential to be a wonderful family home.

Fish Pond Cottage sits in a generously sized plot with mature gardens that wrap around the house. A patio provides the ideal spot to enjoy the sunshine and watch the river flowing past.

A riverside path runs along the Tay and there are fantastic walks on the doorstep.

The village of Stormontfield is nearby and the Cross Tay Link Road is due to open next year, giving much faster access to the A9.

1 Fish Pond Cottage is on sale with Next Home for offers over £420,000.