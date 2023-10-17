VIDEO: Fresh aerial footage shows Cross Tay Link Road, including connection between Stormontfield and A93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

VIDEO: Fresh aerial footage shows Cross Tay Link Road, including connection between Stormontfield and A93

CTLR project manager Derek Walsh says work on the route is "progressing well".

By Joanna Bremner
CTLR progress update, view at Redgorton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
CTLR progress update, view at Redgorton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

How is “the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken by Perth and Kinross Council” going?

Work on the Cross Tay Link Road, due to open in February 2025, is well underway since beginning in 2022.

We filmed drone footage of how the CTLR is progressing in three key areas – scroll down to watch.

Some key updates:

  • The speed limit on the A9 between the Inveralmond Roundabout and Luncarty Junction will increase from 40 mph to 50 mph at the end of October 2023.
  • The new section of Link Road between Stormontfield Road and the A93 is now complete and opened on 2nd October 2023.
  • Access paths leading up to the Green Bridge are now underway, and landscaping will begin in November 2023.

Derek Walsh, project manager for BAM Nuttall on the Cross Tay Link Road, updated The Courier on the major infrastructure project.

He said: “Overall works are progressing well, and we are currently on schedule in all areas of the build.

“The recent rain and subsequent flooding have caused additional work and some minor setbacks but we’re confident that we will make up time over the coming weeks or so.

“Significant achievements over summer include the opening of the newly aligned A9, the opening of the Link Road between Stormontfield Road and the A93.”

CTLR progress at Redgorton

Watch how the road has changed since August 2022.

Mr Walsh continued: “Since the critical milestone of opening the newly realigned A9 in early August, works have progressed well.

“The remaining earthworks at the eastern roundabout of the new junction, and the earthworks along the old A9 which will form part of the Park-and-Choose area, are now complete.

“Preparation for further drainage works along the old A9, including service diversion, are also well underway.

“The bus bays close to Redgorton are now reopened, including the addition of new safety-critical elements under traffic management.

“The A9 overbridge finishing works are in motion with the parapet railings now installed.”

CTLR progress at Scone Race Course

“The current reduction in speed limit on the A9 between the Inveralmond Roundabout and Luncarty Junction will increase from 40 mph to 50 mph at the end of October 2023.

“The 50mph speed limit will be in effect until the completion of the ongoing works in Spring 2025 to ensure the safety of personnel using the site accesses and working adjacent to the new carriageway.

“The west abutment piling is now complete, which facilitated foundation construction. The west pier stem between the Tay and the Highland Railway line has been cast.”

Abutments (part of the substructure, meaning below the ground) are used at either end of bridges to help build their foundation and support the superstructure (above the ground).

The stem or stub refers to a vertical structure which supports the abutment.

“A significant milestone has been reached with the construction of the hammerhead starting in September,” Derek said.

“The hammerhead is the initial deck segment of reinforced steel, high-strength concrete, and post-tensioning cables.

“A careful construction sequence will ensure segments are completed on east and west piers alternately, to maintain a perfect balance during the superstructure construction.”

CTLR progress at Old Scone

“The new section of Link Road between Stormontfield Road and the A93 is now complete and opened on 2nd October 2023. This new road allows motorists and active travel users a more direct route.

“Work on the Green Bridge is well advanced; this will facilitate access for active travel users and wildlife across the new road to the Highfield Plantation, thus maintaining connectivity.

“Access paths leading up to the Green Bridge are now underway, and landscaping will begin in November 2023. Construction of the combined pedestrian and cycleway track has also progressed significantly, with many sections now surfaced.

“Roundabout construction along the Link Road has progressed well, and it is anticipated that the four new roundabouts will be completed in the coming months.”

You can compare the route progress with our last CTLR drone footage update from August 2022.

