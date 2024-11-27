Lower 50mph speed limits would be ‘step in right direction’ say Dunkeld A9 campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lower 50mph speed limits would be ‘step in right direction’ say Dunkeld A9 campaigners

Scottish Government proposals could see the national speed limit change from 60mph to 50mph on single carriageways.

By Finn Nixon
Pam Green and David Bee from the Dunkeld and Birnam Junctions Action Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Pam Green and David Bee from the Dunkeld and Birnam Junctions Action Group.

Perthshire road safety campaigners have welcomed proposals to lower the national speed limit to 50mph.

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on changing the limit on single carriageway roads from 60mph to 50mph.

But under the proposals lorries weighing over 7.5 tonnes would see an increased speed limit from 40mph to 50mph on single carriageways.

And on dual carriageways the speed limit would be increased from 50mph to 60mph for qualifying HGVs.

The Birnam and Dunkeld Junction Action Group (BADJAG) has been campaigning for safety measures to be introduced along the A9’s several junctions near Dunkeld.

These include better lighting and clearer signage.

Traffic on the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“We are delighted if this means reducing the speed because the single carriageway is so dangerous”, says Pam Green, the group’s coordinator.

“The A9 single carriageway starts at Birnam.

“And you can drive all the way from Plymouth to Birnam on dual carriageway and motorway.

“Drivers are travelling long ways and are sometimes not noticing the changing signs.

“There are eight junctions between Birnam and the Jubilee Bridge, which means a lot of traffic is crossing the A9.

“Any changes would have to be monitored with random speed checks.”

How could a 50mph limit make the A9 safer?

Fellow BADJAG member David Bee believes it is a “positive step in the right direction”.

“But it is only one of a raft of measures we would like to see introduced”, he says.

“At the moment there is a huge amount of near misses, stress and damage to vehicles at junctions.

“Holidays and weekends are particularly bad.

“Most accidents occur on single carriageway and in the last 10 days there has been two severe accidents and a fatality.

“It should be all about safety over speed.

A man was hospitalised on November 15 following a three vehicle crash near Birnam. 

And a man died after a four vehicle crash at Ballinluig on November 19.

David also claims that lorries are driving in excess of 50mph on A9 and says this needs to be more closely monitored.

Could 50mph HGV speed limits on the A9 become permeant?

The Scottish Government’s measures are aiming to reduce injuries and deaths on Scotland’s roads.

Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said: “This consultation on proposed changes to speed limits is part of our record £36 million investment in road safety this financial year.

“Revising speed limits could lead to a significant reduction in the number of injury collisions on our roads.

“We must never lose sight of the fact that one death on our roads is one too many.

“These proposed changes represent a vital step towards achieving national casualty reduction targets.”

Fiona Hyslop MSP. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Single carriageway sections of the A9 have already seen pilots of 50mph speed limits for HGVs since 2016.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) sees this as a success.

The RHA’s policy director for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Martin Reid, said:  “The 50mph trial on the A9 has resulted in a reduction in risky overtaking with a resultant improvement in safety.”

The government’s National Speed Management Review will include public engagement sessions and will end on March 5 2025.

