Bid to trace ‘abnormal load’ as police probe A9 crash near Birnam

Police are appealing to trace an “abnormal load” after a three-car crash on the A9 near Birnam.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a Range Rover Sport, an MG 4 and a Fiat 500 L just before 6.30pm on November 15.

The driver of the MG, a 53-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident.

A female passenger of the MG was treated by ambulance staff.

The five men within the Range Rover and the woman driving the Fiat were uninjured.

The road was at a standstill for hours following the collision.

Police probe A9 crash near Birnam

Police appealing to trace an abnormal load heading southbound at the time of the crash.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the cause of this crash.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“We are very keen to identify and trace an abnormal load which was being driven southbound on the A9 between Bankfoot and Birnam at the time of the crash.

“Any drivers with dashcam who were on this road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 3111 of November 15.