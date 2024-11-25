Three generations of Blairgowrie family receive life-saving blood transfusions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three generations of Blairgowrie family receive life-saving blood transfusions

Isabella MacKay was the third member of her family to require an emergency transfusion.

By Ellidh Aitken
Isabella MacKay with gran Donna Webster and mum Lauren Webster.
Isabella MacKay with gran Donna Webster and mum Lauren Webster. Image: NHS

Three generations of the same Perthshire family have received life-saving blood transfusions.

Isabella MacKay became the third member of her family to receive a transfusion after needing emergency blood when she was born.

She will now celebrate her first Christmas alongside gran Donna Webster, 61, and mum Lauren Webster, 35, who have also previously needed blood transfusions.

Donna, from Blairgowrie, said: “Isabella was born in January 2024 and received emergency blood straight after her delivery.

Blairgowrie family’s first Christmas with baby Isabella after blood transfusion

“I received blood after the birth of Lauren. Lauren then needed blood aged 15 due to sepsis.

“She has now become a mother herself to baby Isabella.

“This means we have three happy and healthy generations in our family, all thanks to blood donors.

“Looking forward to Isabella’s first Christmas this year is particularly poignant.”

The family are now calling for people to give blood over the festive period.

Isabella needed an emergency transfusion when she was born. Image: NHS
Isabella was poorly at birth. Image: NHS

Donna added: “We’d like to remind donors that your gift keeps on giving for many years – or in our case many generations.

“We cannot thank you all enough.

“We would like to encourage everyone to consider giving blood, platelets or plasma this Christmas.”

Debbie McNaughton, associate director of the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS), said: “There are currently 96,726 blood donors in Scotland.

“Whilst we are very grateful to them, our donor base still has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

“It is very important we welcome more new donors.

Three generations of the same family have needed blood transfusions. Image: NHS
Isabella will celebrate her first Christmas. Image: NHS

“We’d also love to welcome younger donors – you can start giving blood age 17, but we notice up to 50% fewer 17-year-olds coming forward from five years ago. As Scotland faces an ageing population, this poses a significant challenge.”

She added: “This year we’re also excited to launch an additional campaign for people to donate plasma for medicines, which can be used to treat over 50 diseases, including babies with haemolytic disease – an inherited condition which affects red blood cells.

“Currently, we have 800 plasma donors in Scotland and we hope to welcome another 1,000 plasma donors in the next 12 months.

“You can donate plasma in any of our blood donor centres in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.”

