A9 in Perthshire restricted in both directions after crash

The A9 in Perthshire is restricted in both directions after a crash.

Police and ambulance crews are in attendance after a collision near Dunkeld sometime after 6pm on Friday.

One driver said the road “is at a standstill”.

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “The A9 at Burnham is partially blocked in both directions due to a collision.

“Traffic is slowing on approach and police are in attendance.

“Please take care on approach.”

