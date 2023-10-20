What must change to make the A9 safer at Dunkeld and Birnam?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What must change to make the A9 safer at Dunkeld and Birnam?

'Distressed' local people fighting for safer junctions on the A9 have issued a list of demands as they launch a new campaign.

By Joanna Bremner
Pam Green is chair of the Birnam and Dunkeld Junctions Action Group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pam Green is chair of the Birnam and Dunkeld Junctions Action Group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Campaigners fighting for safety measures at Dunkeld and Birnam A9 junctions have released a list of demands as locals remain “scared”.

Following two accidents over the summer, the group are renewing their plea for safety improvements with the launch of a campaign.

David Bee, member of the Birnam and Dunkeld Action Group (or Bad Jag), said: “There’s lots of distress endured by local residents, and they sometimes won’t use the junctions at all.

“The local people feel very scared when they’re on the middle of the A9 turning right into Birnam or into Dunkeld.”

Campaigners fighting for safer junctions along the A9 gathered in Little Dunkeld to raise launch their campaign.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Pam Green, chair of the group, added: “I do drive on the road, and it’s really scary.

“You have really big lorries whizzing passed you. In the summer, there are more cars than ever.

“And in the winter, you have the added danger of the dark nights and the road conditions.

“A lot of people are apprehensive and scared about the junctions.”

What should change at the Dunkeld and Birnam A9 junctions?

Pam is fearful for the safety of her family members when they visit her in Dunkeld.

“I’ve got grandchildren in Edinburgh and they often come up to visit,” she said.

“I’m always so anxious when they’re on their way here, and so relieved when they arrive.”

There were two accidents over the summer on the A9 near Dunkeld, one in June and the other in August.

These have reignited the group’s plea and they are launching a campaign to see the road improved at the Dunkeld and Birnam A9 junctions.

While Dunkeld and Birnam wait to hear what awaits for them with plans for the A9 dualling, the group has shared six interim demands for the section of road:

  1. Improved signing at the end the dual carriageway heading north before Pass Of Birnam.
  2. Street lighting at junctions.
  3. Cameras to assess the junction activity, ahead of dualling.
  4. Consideration of double white line areas (no overtaking) on the single carriageway section especially between the end of the dual carriageway going north and the Birnam junction and up to the Jubilee Bridge.
  5. Speed restrictions between the end of the carriageway going north and south to the Jubilee Bridge.
  6. Serious consideration of a roundabout as an interim and potential long-term option at the Dunkeld Junction.

‘Important and feasible’ steps needed ‘quickly’

David Bee added: “Transport Scotland need to be aware that it’s not just deaths that we’re concerned with. It’s the personal injuries, vehicle damage, the distress, anxiety, delays and inconvenience to people’s well being.

“And this is a solvable problem, with better road signing, better lighting.

“It’s important and it is feasible.

“We want Transport Scotland to put their resources, their time and their intellectual thought into how to solve these problems and do it quickly.”

Campaigner David Bee with statue of fiddler Neil Gow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Speaking after attending the group’s campaign launch on Wednesday, Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said: “I was very pleased to be able to support this campaign for junction improvements for the Dunkeld and Birnam community.

“Those involved in today’s launch deserve thanks for the excellent work they are doing.”

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said some improvements have already been made, but promised to explore the group’s requests next month.

He said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness and work is continuing across the route.

“We expect to update parliament on the programme for completing the remaining sections this autumn.

“Many improvements have already been made. We are continuing to liaise with the Birnam and Dunkeld Junctions Action Group to explore their specific requests, with a meeting planned for next month.”

