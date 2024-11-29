Cupar group backs 20mph limits – but will lower speeds help make north east Fife communities safer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar group backs 20mph limits – but will lower speeds help make north east Fife communities safer?

New 20mph speed limits have been proposed for Cupar and Newburgh . But what impact would slowing traffic down in the towns have?

In summary:
  • Plans for new 20mph limits in Fife aim to protect pedestrians, especially children, and reduce risks from heavy traffic in towns like Cupar and Newburgh.
  • Scottish Government data shows pedestrians are seven times more likely to survive being hit at 20mph than 30mph, supporting the push for slower limits by 2025.
  • Residents highlight issues with parked cars and lorries, suggesting 20mph zones and better infrastructure like train stations could improve safety and ease congestion.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Sustainable Cupar chair and trustees, Sarah Davidson, Norma Alari, Mary Ellen Robertson and Margaret-Anne Hutton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Drivers often react despairingly to having to travel through 20mph zones.

On the other hand, local authorities recognise that there are benefits to slowing traffic down in built up areas.

This was evident when Dundee City Council approved proposals to slow traffic on many of Dundee’s roads.

Four Fife communities could also see new more 20mph signs in the near future.

In October the North East Fife Area Committee agreed to proposals for new 20mph speed limits in Cupar, Newburgh, and Kingsbarns.

These will now go to public consultation.

The plans would see all the existing 30mph roads in Cupar switch to 20mph, slowing traffic on the busy A91.

Environmentally focused community group Sustainable Cupar is pleased the measures have been put forward.

Mary Ellen Robertson is the group’s active travel coordinator.

“I’m very much in favour of the new limits and we have been calling for them for a long time”, she says.

“It will improve safety for pavement users in Cupar.

“The narrowness and unevenness of the pavements has been causing safety issues.

“There is also the size and volume of the traffic that has been going through the town, which includes big lorries.”

Can 20mph limits make Cupar’s roads safer?

The Scottish Government is aiming to introduce 20mph limits on all roads it judges to be appropriate by 2025.

And in its 20mph implementation guide the government lays out why 20mph roads could prove safer.

The guide analyses casualty figures and suggests that the average person is “seven times more likely to die if they are hit with a vehicle at 30mph than they are at 20mph.”

The Scottish Government adds: “In 2023, 65% of all pedestrian casualties, 61% of all pedal cyclist casualties, 31% of all motorcyclist casualties and 30% of car casualties occurred on roads with a speed limit of 30 mph.”

Sustainable Cupar is hoping that the proposals will make it safer for children to walk to the town’s schools and for those using pushchairs.

Sustainable Cupar Trustee, Norma Alari and active travel coordinator Mary Ellen Robertson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mary Ellen is also a Cupar resident and a cyclist.

She believes that slower speed limits could reduce risk for more vulnerable road users.

“We are working a lot with Fife Council to make things a bit safer because it’s important for all ages and abilities”, adds Mary Ellen.

“A drop in speed limits will definitely help and people will gradually get use to it.

“And a consistency throughout the town will also help because it in can prove confusing places, especially near the schools.”

There are currently 30mph buffer zones in place on the approach to Castlehill and Kilmaron primary schools.

Is introducing 20mph limits in Newburgh enough to quell safety concerns?

Fife Council’s proposals would also mean introducing 20mph limits on Newburgh’s High Street, Abernethy Road, and Cupar Road.

Stuart Jessiman is hopeful the 20mph limits will improve the safety of the A913 that runs through the heart of his village.

“We have a problem with traffic which is beyond what this road can handle”, he says.

A 20mph zone sign.
Could north east Fife see more 2omph limits being introduced? Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

“Cars parked on the road make it very difficult for two lorries to pass.

“And I’ve seen lorries have to mount the pavement to get round an adjacent truck.

“There are so many cars parked on the road and you have so much traffic sometimes.

“It is a situation where a child is going to run out.

“Twenty mph will surely introduce a safety element and that has to be a good thing.”

Parked cars and lorries causing issues in Newburgh

Stuart says the A913 road running through Newburgh forms part of an important route for lorries from the nearby Clatchard Quarry.

He cites an increase in heavy traffic using the High Street in recent months due to the supplying of materials for the A9 dualling programme.

And also argues that a new train station in the town would help ease traffic.

“This means this road, which is already under a fair degree of stress, was made even more so because fairly large trucks are pulsing through”, adds Stuart.

Newburgh residents gathered earlier this year to give their backing to plans for a train station in the town. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It doesn’t make for a pleasant experience, especially if you’re at the end of the village where trucks start to rev up the hill.

“There’s too much traffic on this road and we’ve had some monsters come through here.”

But would drivers adhere to the new limits?

“I think local people would and the majority of lorry drivers would”, says Stuart.

“Trucks are not the worst culprits. It’s the cars that come whizzing through.

“I live at the end of the high street and see people coming into the village at a fair speed.”

Fife MP backs 20mph limits in Cupar

Liberal Democrat MP for north east Fife, Wendy Chamberlain backs the 20mph proposals in Cupar.

She says she was first contacted by a concerned resident in 2020 about speeding on Cupar’s Sandlylands Road.

UK Government bill
Wendy Chamberlain is the MP for north east Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“I’m happy to see Fife Council addressing the speeding concerns raised by constituents”, she says.

“I have been raising this issue with Fife Council ever since, so I am pleased to see it now being implemented.

“Residents deserve to feel safe when walking around their neighbourhoods or backing out of their driveways.

“I hope these measured are implemented quickly so that this can finally happen.”

What do you think of the 20mph plans? Let us know in the comments below.

