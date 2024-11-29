Council looking to quadruple rent at Dundee Waterfront site of failed restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Council looking to quadruple rent at Dundee Waterfront site of failed restaurant

The rent for the Shore Terrace unit has jumped from £10,500 to £40,000.

By Paul Malik
Brassica
Brassica on Shore Terrace has lain empty since 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council is looking to quadruple rent at the site of a failed Waterfront restaurant.

The prominent city centre restaurant space left empty since its troubled former occupier Brassica closed down is available to rent for £40,000 a year.

The Shore Terrace unit nestled under Caird Hall is owned by Dundee City Council and had housed Brassica — and briefly its follow-up business Brasserie Ecosse — before closing during the pandemic.

Brassica’s directors, dentist Dr Rami Sarraf and convicted fraudster Dea McGill, had secured a 10-year lease when it opened and were supposed to pay a first year’s rent of £10,500.

Dea McGill
Convicted fraudster Dea McGill, who was a co-founder of Dundee waterfront restaurant Brassica. Image: DC Thomson
Tayside dentist Rami Sarraf. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But after the first iteration closed down just weeks after opening and its relaunched venture failed in the pandemic, the unit has sat empty since 2021.

Brassica opened to much fanfare in 2018, as Dundee welcomed the world to the city’s redeveloped Waterfront and the V&A.

It closed almost immediately, after staff walked out in a dispute over unpaid wages and the business unravelled with rising debts owed to suppliers.

Earlier this month McGill was convicted of stealing tens of thousands of pounds from the company to fund lavish ski trips and holidays to Croatia.

Brassica premises up for rent

Property agents Ryden have advertised the restaurant lease for a minimum of £40,000 a year.

It is understood the property is under offer, but no further details have been made available.

The building is owned by Dundee City Council and advertised through their Dundee Waterfront programme.

The bar and reception of the former Brassica restaurant. Image: Ryden
The fitted kitchen at Brassica.  Image: Ryden

Advertising the space, Dundee Waterfront point out the premises is fully licensed with a modern, commercial kitchen.

The restaurant has a capacity of 280 and flexible leases have been offered.

Fixtures and fittings left behind by Brasserie Ecosse are in place, with the new tenants offered an “internal repairing” lease separate from the rent.

McGill to be sentenced

McGill will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court in December after being convicted by a jury following a near-week long trial.

She was found guilty of pretending to employees at Armada Asset Finance that a joiner, Danijel Vrbas, was “engaged to supply bespoke furniture” to the business and, knowing this to be false, applied for finance through leasing agreements to pay for it.

Dea McGill
Dea McGill at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Court papers say the offence took place between February 1 and May 4, 2018.

McGill, of Broughty Ferry, was also convicted of embezzling a “sum of money” while director of Brassica, between December 4, 2017, and October 8, 2018.

More from Business

Oliami owner Nadia Alexander Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire fashion designer launches new collection in Paris
Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron with her new whisky made in her new Glen Prosen distillery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gin Bothy owner on opening new Angus distillery and starting whisky production
Millions of pounds will be invested at Crieff Hydro.
Crieff Hydro reveals multi-million-pound investment plans
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Shops sign new Overgate leases ahead of Frasers opening
2
Yatter CEO Gavin Bell. Image: Yatter
Kinross marketing boss on handling millions of pounds and selling firm aged 30
Jake Molloy continues to participate in the climate change debate, with a particular interest in how to deliver a just transition for workers and society.
Dundee man on how death of colleague inspired mission to save North Sea lives
Smooth Clinic director Karla Rae. Image: FSB Scotland
How Fife mum went from job hopping to hair removal specialist
Director Steven Dewar taking bids at the Curr and Dewar auction.
Dundee auction house Curr & Dewar boss on its 160 years of history
Helen Marnie has toured the world as the lead singer of Ladytron - now she's started a business in Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Pop star who tours the world opens Angus coffee shop
Property developer Jennifer Olivier outside Broomhall House. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee 'house-flipper' on biggest project yet transforming Jessie's Kitchen

Conversation