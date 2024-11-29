Police rule out criminality after Perth mum’s child snatch allegation

Police have ruled out any criminality after a Perth mum alleged two women tried to snatch her child near a shopping centre.

Kerris Netherington, 19, contacted police after an incident in the city on Saturday.

The single mum claimed two women kissed and took hold of her daughter Lilly, one, as she walked next to Ms Netherington near the entrance to St John’s Shopping Centre around 4.30pm.

She alleges that, after intervening and asking the pair to stop, one of them tried to lead Lilly away as the other stood between her and her daughter.

‘Advice given’ to Perth mum after child ‘snatch’ claim

Ms Netherington says she managed to grab the toddler’s arm and take control of the situation before rushing home and calling police.

It is understood, after a review of CCTV and speaking to witnesses, officers believe the women thought Lilly was lost – and have ruled out criminality.

Ms Netherington told The Courier she stands by her version of events.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Saturday, we received a report of a child being approached by two women in the King Edward Street area of Perth.

“Inquiries were carried out to establish the circumstances and advice was given to the reporter.”