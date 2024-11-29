Simo Valakari recalls wrecking Rangers’ 9-in-a-row party as St Johnstone boss prepares for Gers dugout test

Simo Valakari the player was no stranger to popping Rangers’ balloon.

Now the St Johnstone boss hopes to pick up in the dugout where he left off on the pitch.

Saints welcome the Gers to McDiarmid Park on Sunday having lost their last seven matches against the Govan giants.

Despite mounting pressure – owing to indifferent domestic form – on Ibrox boss Philippe Clement AND ongoing improvements masterminded by Perth counterpart Simo Valakari, Rangers are favourites to win.

Nevertheless, the Saints gaffer cherishes memories from his playing days of upsetting the odds against the Gers – and he hopes to add to them as a manager.

Valakari said: “My last game for Motherwell in 2000 was against Rangers at Fir Park, we beat them 2-0.

“And my first game at Ibrox was a game three years earlier when Rangers had their first chance to secure the nine-in-a-row.

“That was a big thing, they knew if they beat us then it was over.

“We went there and Owen Coyle scored twice for us to win 2-0, so all the balloons and everything went flat!”

Despite Valakari’s historic successes, he has maximum respect for Rangers’ qualities, both then and now.

“They were a great side, what a team they had,” said the Saints boss.

“I remember Paul Gascoigne giving me a black eye with an elbow in a game in those days!

“I have been to Ibrox a couple of times since I have been here.

“They are a good team and it’s not easy to play for Rangers or for Celtic because they are expected to win every single game.

“If it’s half-time and it’s 0-0 then it’s panicking among the fans.

“I used to have that in my old team Riga because we had the biggest budget and every game you were expected to blow the opposition away.

“But it doesn’t work like that, that’s not football.

“There are always opponents who are good and can make life difficult for you.

“Other teams have shown what is possible, though, and we will look at that.

“We can’t copy it exactly but we can see what things they did and maybe focus on some of the good things.”

For St Johnstone to succeed in Sunday’s contest, they will need to be at their very best at both ends of the park.

That’s a trick they have not pulled off too frequently, despite visible improvements under Valakari.

Even so, the Finn is relishing the prospect of watching his rapidly evolving side in action against one of the division’s traditional powerhouses.

“We have to do the things we are good at very well, we have to do the right things,” he said.

“This is a game we are all looking forward to because these are the matches you want to play in as a player.

“People will say there’s no pressure but the pressure comes from within, it comes from wanting to go out and win the match.

“You want to show yourself, your team-mates and your supporters that you can compete against the big clubs.”