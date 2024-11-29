Simo Valakari recalls wrecking Rangers’ 9-in-a-row party as St Johnstone boss prepares for Gers dugout test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari recalls wrecking Rangers’ 9-in-a-row party as St Johnstone boss prepares for Gers dugout test

The Saints boss knows all about upsetting the odds against the Ibrox side.

By Sean Hamilton
Simo Valakari hopes to mastermind a St Johnstone win over Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Simo Valakari hopes to mastermind a St Johnstone win over Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Simo Valakari the player was no stranger to popping Rangers’ balloon.

Now the St Johnstone boss hopes to pick up in the dugout where he left off on the pitch.

Saints welcome the Gers to McDiarmid Park on Sunday having lost their last seven matches against the Govan giants.

Despite mounting pressure – owing to indifferent domestic form – on Ibrox boss Philippe Clement AND ongoing improvements masterminded by Perth counterpart Simo Valakari, Rangers are favourites to win.

Nevertheless, the Saints gaffer cherishes memories from his playing days of upsetting the odds against the Gers  – and he hopes to add to them as a manager.

Valakari said: “My last game for Motherwell in 2000 was against Rangers at Fir Park, we beat them 2-0.

“And my first game at Ibrox was a game three years earlier when Rangers had their first chance to secure the nine-in-a-row.

Simo Valakari (No 8) celebrates with Motherwell goal-scorer Owen Coyle at Ibrox as the Well (temporarily) deny Rangers a ninth consecutive title. Image: SNS

“That was a big thing, they knew if they beat us then it was over.

“We went there and Owen Coyle scored twice for us to win 2-0, so all the balloons and everything went flat!”

Despite Valakari’s historic successes, he has maximum respect for Rangers’ qualities, both then and now.

“They were a great side, what a team they had,” said the Saints boss.

“I remember Paul Gascoigne giving me a black eye with an elbow in a game in those days!

“I have been to Ibrox a couple of times since I have been here.

“They are a good team and it’s not easy to play for Rangers or for Celtic because they are expected to win every single game.

“If it’s half-time and it’s 0-0 then it’s panicking among the fans.

“I used to have that in my old team Riga because we had the biggest budget and every game you were expected to blow the opposition away.

Simo Valakari (right) tracks Brian Laudrup of Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS

“But it doesn’t work like that, that’s not football.

“There are always opponents who are good and can make life difficult for you.

“Other teams have shown what is possible, though, and we will look at that.

“We can’t copy it exactly but we can see what things they did and maybe focus on some of the good things.”

For St Johnstone to succeed in Sunday’s contest, they will need to be at their very best at both ends of the park.

That’s a trick they have not pulled off too frequently, despite visible improvements under Valakari.

The St Johnstone players celebrate Makenzie Kirk's winning goal against Kilmarnock.
Makenzie Kirk (second from left) celebrates scoring Saints’ winner against Kilmarnock last weekend. Image: SNS

Even so, the Finn is relishing the prospect of watching his rapidly evolving side in action against one of the division’s traditional powerhouses.

“We have to do the things we are good at very well, we have to do the right things,” he said.

“This is a game we are all looking forward to because these are the matches you want to play in as a player.

“People will say there’s no pressure but the pressure comes from within, it comes from wanting to go out and win the match.

“You want to show yourself, your team-mates and your supporters that you can compete against the big clubs.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's new Croatian defender Bozo Mikulic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Bozo Mikulic: St Johnstone boss highlights 5 strengths - and 1 area for improvement…
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
St Johnstone target new right-back in January as manager hails stand-in
3
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss offers 'solution' to unhappy fringe men as Sven Sprangler's route to…
Simo Valakari will be in the St Johnstone dugout at Dens Park.
Simo Valakari explains training ground graft behind St Johnstone's first headed goal of season…
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his winning goal for St Johnstone against Kilmarnock.
Makenzie Kirk reveals St Johnstone winning goal was off the training ground
Bozo Mikulic and Nicky Clark at full-time after St Johnstone beat Kilmarnock.
4 St Johnstone talking points including rise of Sven Sprangler and key Simo Valakari…
The St Johnstone players celebrate Makenzie Kirk's winning goal against Kilmarnock.
Simo Valakari proud that St Johnstone overcame adversity to beat Kilmarnock
Kenny Aird kneeling with a ball at Muirton Park.
St Johnstone great, Kenny Aird, dies as Perth club pay tribute to star winger
2
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
Simo Valakari opens up on Scandinavian signings as St Johnstone boss delivers message to…
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh, coming out the tunnel before his team played Motherwell.
Adama Sidibeh confident he can rise above red card and goal frustrations to be…

Conversation