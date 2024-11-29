Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to be ‘active’ in January transfer window

Tony Docherty has hailed Dundee’s goalscoring exploits this season – and vowed to sort out the defensive issues that have proved costly.

The Dark Blues have notched an impressive 46 goals already this term with 12 different goalscorers.

That’s 46 goals in just 19 matches.

Last season, Docherty’s side struck 54 times in 43 matches.

He’s delighted by the firepower at his disposal but admits he’d like to improve the balance between scoring at one end and keeping it tight at the other.

“We’ve won three of our last six games. We’ve scored eight goals in our last three games,” the Dundee boss said.

“One thing I’m really pleased with in terms of the team is our goalscoring.

“We’re third in the league behind Aberdeen and Celtic.

“But for me, what really pleases us, in our 19 competitive matches, we’ve scored 46 league goals, which is an average of 2.4 goals a game.

“That is really good shooting.

“I think this time last year, it was with more about clean sheets. So it’s trying to marry the two together.

“We’re addressing that at the moment, but I’ve got to say I’m really happy with the goalscoring.

“We’re working hard to try and get that balance right between goals conceded as well.

“A lot of teams would be really envious of that goalscoring record.”

‘Attacking intent’

Curtis Main’s goal to make it 4-1 against Hibs last weekend was the 100th under Docherty’s management.

The century took 62 matches.

Though he would like to improve his side’s defensive prowess, Docherty insists that attacking instinct will not leave his thinking.

“Since I came into the club, we always set up in an attacking way,” he added.

“We’ve always got a style of play that tries to promote overloads and getting into the final third and making runs down the side.

“So we’ll always put a team on the pitch with that real attacking intent, and that pleases me.

“But, as manager, it’s important that you’re trying to get the balance between the two.

“I said when I first came into the job that I wanted to play an attractive style of play that I knew the Dundee punters would appreciate.

“And I think that’s a big reason why there’s that good relationship between the players and the fans.

“Long may that continue.

“And we’ll continue to try to play that attractive style.”

Transfer window

Sean Kelly has arrived on a free transfer to help boost defensive numbers amid injuries to Clark Robertson and Ziyad Larkeche.

His deal, though, only runs to January.

And Docherty says work will be done in the transfer window to help improve the ‘balance’ between goals scored and goals conceded.

“We’re addressing things that we need to address,” the Dens boss added.

“There’s areas of the pitch we can show levels of improvement.

“We’re constantly doing that. We have weekly recruitment meetings just to look at possible ins and outs.

“So again, when I’ve got something to report, I’ll report.

“But after this interview, we’ve got another recruitment meeting. So it’s constantly ongoing.

“And if the right players become available that we think will add to the squad and enhance the squad in January, and there’s space to do that, then we’ll do it.

“We’ll be active.”