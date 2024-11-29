Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to be ‘active’ in January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to be ‘active’ in January transfer window

The Dark Blues boss wants to see better balance between goals scored and goals conceded.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Tony Docherty has hailed Dundee’s goalscoring exploits this season – and vowed to sort out the defensive issues that have proved costly.

The Dark Blues have notched an impressive 46 goals already this term with 12 different goalscorers.

That’s 46 goals in just 19 matches.

Last season, Docherty’s side struck 54 times in 43 matches.

He’s delighted by the firepower at his disposal but admits he’d like to improve the balance between scoring at one end and keeping it tight at the other.

“We’ve won three of our last six games. We’ve scored eight goals in our last three games,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted by his side's performance. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is delighted by the amount of goals his side are scoring. Image: SNS

“One thing I’m really pleased with in terms of the team is our goalscoring.

“We’re third in the league behind Aberdeen and Celtic.

“But for me, what really pleases us, in our 19 competitive matches, we’ve scored 46 league goals, which is an average of 2.4 goals a game.

“That is really good shooting.

“I think this time last year, it was with more about clean sheets. So it’s trying to marry the two together.

“We’re addressing that at the moment, but I’ve got to say I’m really happy with the goalscoring.

“We’re working hard to try and get that balance right between goals conceded as well.

“A lot of teams would be really envious of that goalscoring record.”

‘Attacking intent’

Curtis Main’s goal to make it 4-1 against Hibs last weekend was the 100th under Docherty’s management.

The century took 62 matches.

Though he would like to improve his side’s defensive prowess, Docherty insists that attacking instinct will not leave his thinking.

“Since I came into the club, we always set up in an attacking way,” he added.

Simon Murray is Dundee’s top scorer this season. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock

“We’ve always got a style of play that tries to promote overloads and getting into the final third and making runs down the side.

“So we’ll always put a team on the pitch with that real attacking intent, and that pleases me.

“But, as manager, it’s important that you’re trying to get the balance between the two.

“I said when I first came into the job that I wanted to play an attractive style of play that I knew the Dundee punters would appreciate.

Seun Adewumi celebrates
12 different Dundee players have scored goals this season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“And I think that’s a big reason why there’s that good relationship between the players and the fans.

“Long may that continue.

“And we’ll continue to try to play that attractive style.”

Transfer window

Sean Kelly has arrived on a free transfer to help boost defensive numbers amid injuries to Clark Robertson and Ziyad Larkeche.

His deal, though, only runs to January.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects a busy January window. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.

And Docherty says work will be done in the transfer window to help improve the ‘balance’ between goals scored and goals conceded.

“We’re addressing things that we need to address,” the Dens boss added.

“There’s areas of the pitch we can show levels of improvement.

“We’re constantly doing that. We have weekly recruitment meetings just to look at possible ins and outs.

“So again, when I’ve got something to report, I’ll report.

“But after this interview, we’ve got another recruitment meeting. So it’s constantly ongoing.

“And if the right players become available that we think will add to the squad and enhance the squad in January, and there’s space to do that, then we’ll do it.

“We’ll be active.”

