Dundee FC Dundee snap up free agent defensive cover after injuries strike The Dark Blues have signed a former Livingston and St Mirren defender on a short-term deal. By George Cran November 28 2024, 1:15pm Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock Dundee have snapped up free agent Sean Kelly to cover defensive injuries. The 31-year-old has made over 150 top-flight appearances for St Mirren, Ross County and most recently Livingston. Kelly captained Livi last term but left following their relegation. However, a move to Cypriot side Karmiotissa in the summer ended before he'd even featured for the club. Since then he has trained with Motherwell and last week trained with Tony Docherty's Dundee. Sean Kelly brings defensive cover for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Initially the plan was to provide the player with training facilities. However, the weekend injury suffered by Clark Robertson has since seen that plan change. With Robertson out for the next month and Ziyad Larkeche ruled out for even longer, the Dark Blues are short of options on the left side of the defence. Kelly will reinforce their options in that position until January when the short-term deal expires. He featured as a trialist in the midweek reserves match against Falkirk. The former Livi man has also turned out for AFC Wimbledon, Falkirk and earned one Scotland U/21 cap.
