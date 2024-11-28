Dundee snap up free agent defensive cover after injuries strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee snap up free agent defensive cover after injuries strike

The Dark Blues have signed a former Livingston and St Mirren defender on a short-term deal.

By George Cran
Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock

Dundee have snapped up free agent Sean Kelly to cover defensive injuries.

The 31-year-old has made over 150 top-flight appearances for St Mirren, Ross County and most recently Livingston.

Kelly captained Livi last term but left following their relegation.

However, a move to Cypriot side Karmiotissa in the summer ended before he’d even featured for the club.

Since then he has trained with Motherwell and last week trained with Tony Docherty’s Dundee.

Sean Kelly brings defensive cover for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Sean Kelly brings defensive cover for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Initially the plan was to provide the player with training facilities. However, the weekend injury suffered by Clark Robertson has since seen that plan change.

With Robertson out for the next month and Ziyad Larkeche ruled out for even longer, the Dark Blues are short of options on the left side of the defence.

Kelly will reinforce their options in that position until January when the short-term deal expires.

He featured as a trialist in the midweek reserves match against Falkirk.

The former Livi man has also turned out for AFC Wimbledon, Falkirk and earned one Scotland U/21 cap.

