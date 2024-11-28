Chance to win £265k Carnoustie cottage in Christmas raffle

A £265,000 Carnoustie cottage is being raffled off – with the winner being announced before Christmas.

Tickets for the draw to win the three-bedroom cottage are being sold for just £5.

The raffle is being organised by property developer Jennifer Olivier, who runs Olivier Shaw with her dad John Shaw.

The pair renovate rundown houses and put them up for sale.

Jennifer says she wanted to try something a bit different and was inspired by other property raffles she had seen.

She initially put the Barry Road property on the open market but, despite having had offers, it has still not sold due to potential buyers struggling to sell their own homes.

The house is now being sold through the raffle – as long as enough tickets are sold by December 16.

Alternatively, the winner could choose to receive £200,000 in cash.

Jennifer said: “A minimum of 65,000 tickets at £5 each needs to be sold for the main prize of the cottage to be given.

“If less than 65,000 tickets are sold, the winner will receive a cash payment amounting to 50% of the total ticket revenue generated for this competition.”

Some money raised from the raffle will also go to charity, including Bladder Cancer Scotland and For the Love of a Child – set up by Fife couple Donna and Thomas Jennings in 2010 following the tragic loss of son Samuel, aged five.

Jennifer added: “Ticket sales are going well so far and we hope that people will support us and someone wins this lovely cottage in time for Christmas.”

The draw is available to enter online.

The cottage has a large open-plan living and kitchen area, family bathroom and utility room.

It also has three generously sized bedrooms with the master having access to an en-suite shower room.

There is also a private garden with a patio area to the rear.

Jennifer recently shared her house renovation tips with Courier readers.