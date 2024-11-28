Chance to win £265k Carnoustie cottage in Christmas raffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Chance to win £265k Carnoustie cottage in Christmas raffle

Tickets for the draw cost just £5 each.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The cottage on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: SDUK
The cottage on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: SDUK

A £265,000 Carnoustie cottage is being raffled off – with the winner being announced before Christmas.

Tickets for the draw to win the three-bedroom cottage are being sold for just £5.

The raffle is being organised by property developer Jennifer Olivier, who runs Olivier Shaw with her dad John Shaw.

The pair renovate rundown houses and put them up for sale.

Jennifer says she wanted to try something a bit different and was inspired by other property raffles she had seen.

raffle to win a Carnoustie cottage
Jennifer Olivier and her dad John Shaw. Image: SDUK

She initially put the Barry Road property on the open market but, despite having had offers, it has still not sold due to potential buyers struggling to sell their own homes.

The house is now being sold through the raffle – as long as enough tickets are sold by December 16.

Alternatively, the winner could choose to receive £200,000 in cash.

Jennifer said: “A minimum of 65,000 tickets at £5 each needs to be sold for the main prize of the cottage to be given.

“If less than 65,000 tickets are sold, the winner will receive a cash payment amounting to 50% of the total ticket revenue generated for this competition.”

The kitchen of the cottage. Image: SDUK
One of the bedrooms. Image: SDUK

Some money raised from the raffle will also go to charity, including Bladder Cancer Scotland and For the Love of a Child – set up by Fife couple Donna and Thomas Jennings in 2010 following the tragic loss of son Samuel, aged five.

Jennifer added: “Ticket sales are going well so far and we hope that people will support us and someone wins this lovely cottage in time for Christmas.”

The draw is available to enter online.

The open-plan living area. Image: SDUK
The bathroom. Image: SDUK

The cottage has a large open-plan living and kitchen area, family bathroom and utility room.

It also has three generously sized bedrooms with the master having access to an en-suite shower room.

There is also a private garden with a patio area to the rear.

Jennifer recently shared her house renovation tips with Courier readers.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Bryan Ash
Angus man stabbed teen with screwdriver and stamped on his head
Charlie Smith from Forfar, who has died aged 11. Image: Liam Smith
Forfar boy who twice beat cancer and survived cardiac arrest dies aged 11
5
A council-run team of trades for repairs to local authority homes is being considered. Image: Shutterstock
Could Angus build its own in-house hit squad to repair the area's 7,700 council…
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Rebuilding flood-ravaged Brechin homes not 'suitable' in the long term
2
Stock image of same-sex wedding. Image: Shutterstock
Wedding couples quest as Angus prepares to lead way in 10-year anniversary celebration of…
6
A car ended up in a field following the crash at Muirhead. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Two people taken to hospital after crash near Angus village
Graeme Murray
Pool player pulled knife over 8-ball skills disrespect in Montrose
Security fencing now surrounds Forfar Police HQ. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Ring of steel signals end of the road for Forfar police station
2
Angus visitors arrive in all manner of transport. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Staycation visitors help Angus net £306 million tourism bonanza last year
2
Montrose restaurant Peking Palace to close
Montrose Chinese restaurant closing as owners quit after 20 years

Conversation