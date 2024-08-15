Pair of charming Carnoustie cottages on sale for £265k each

A pair of charming cottages in Carnoustie, which have been renovated to a high standard, are up for sale.

The homes at 30 and 32, Barry Road, are both three-bedroom bungalows and feature open-plan living areas and private gardens.

Both bungalows are worth a combined price of £530,000.

30 Barry Road

The first three-bedroom property is on 30 Barry Road and is on the market for £265,000.

It has a large open-plan living/kitchen area, utility room and family bathroom.

There are three bedrooms, with the master boasting an ensuite shower room.

32 Barry Road

The other bungalow, on 32 Barry Road, also has three bedrooms and is on the market for the same price.

It also has a large open-plan living and kitchen area, family bathroom and utility room.

All three bedrooms are generously sized with the master having access to an ensuite shower room.

Both properties have large private gardens with patio areas to the rear and are close to local amenities and the railway station.

Both Angus homes are currently being marketed by Verdala.

