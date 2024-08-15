Property Pair of charming Carnoustie cottages on sale for £265k each Both properties have been renovated to a high standard. By Kieran Webster August 15 2024, 7:00am August 15 2024, 7:00am Share Pair of charming Carnoustie cottages on sale for £265k each Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5058894/for-sale-pair-of-charming-carnoustie-cottages/ Copy Link 0 comment 32 Barry Road in Carnoustie is up for sale. Image: Verdala A pair of charming cottages in Carnoustie, which have been renovated to a high standard, are up for sale. The homes at 30 and 32, Barry Road, are both three-bedroom bungalows and feature open-plan living areas and private gardens. Both bungalows are worth a combined price of £530,000. 30 Barry Road The first three-bedroom property is on 30 Barry Road and is on the market for £265,000. It has a large open-plan living/kitchen area, utility room and family bathroom. There are three bedrooms, with the master boasting an ensuite shower room. Exterior of 32 Barry Road. Image: Verdala The open-plan living and kitchen area. Image: Verdala The kitchen. Image: Verdala Room for dining. Image: Verdala The utility room. Image: Verdala The master bedroom has an ensuite. Image: Verdala The ensuite shower room. Image: Verdala Bedroom two. Image: Verdala The garden. Image: Verdala 32 Barry Road The other bungalow, on 32 Barry Road, also has three bedrooms and is on the market for the same price. It also has a large open-plan living and kitchen area, family bathroom and utility room. All three bedrooms are generously sized with the master having access to an ensuite shower room. Open-plan living space and kitchen. Image: Verdala The kitchen. Image: Verdala The utility room. Image: Verdala The master bedroom. Image: Verdala An ensuite shower room. Image: Verdala Bedroom two. Image: Verdala The garden patio. Image: Verdala A spacious garden. Image: Verdala Both properties have large private gardens with patio areas to the rear and are close to local amenities and the railway station. Both Angus homes are currently being marketed by Verdala. Elsewhere in Angus, a three-bedroom home, which used to be a church hall and dance studio, is on the market for offers over £230,000.
