Pair of charming Carnoustie cottages on sale for £265k each

Both properties have been renovated to a high standard.

By Kieran Webster
32 Barry Road.
32 Barry Road in Carnoustie is up for sale. Image: Verdala

A pair of charming cottages in Carnoustie, which have been renovated to a high standard, are up for sale.

The homes at 30 and 32, Barry Road, are both three-bedroom bungalows and feature open-plan living areas and private gardens.

Both bungalows are worth a combined price of £530,000.

30 Barry Road

The first three-bedroom property is on 30 Barry Road and is on the market for £265,000.

It has a large open-plan living/kitchen area, utility room and family bathroom.

There are three bedrooms, with the master boasting an ensuite shower room.

Exterior of 32 Barry Road.
Exterior of 32 Barry Road. Image: Verdala
The open plan living and kitchen space.
The open-plan living and kitchen area. Image: Verdala
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
An alternative view of the living and kitchen space.
Room for dining. Image: Verdala
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Verdala
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom has an ensuite. Image: Verdala
The ensuite shower room.
The ensuite shower room. Image: Verdala
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Verdala
The garden.
The garden. Image: Verdala

32 Barry Road

The other bungalow, on 32 Barry Road, also has three bedrooms and is on the market for the same price.

It also has a large open-plan living and kitchen area, family bathroom and utility room.

All three bedrooms are generously sized with the master having access to an ensuite shower room.

Open-plan living space and kitchen
Open-plan living space and kitchen. Image: Verdala
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Verdala
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Verdala
An ensuite shower room.
An ensuite shower room. Image: Verdala
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Verdala
The garden patio.
The garden patio. Image: Verdala
A spacious garden.
A spacious garden. Image: Verdala

Both properties have large private gardens with patio areas to the rear and are close to local amenities and the railway station.

Both Angus homes are currently being marketed by Verdala.

Elsewhere in Angus, a three-bedroom home, which used to be a church hall and dance studio, is on the market for offers over £230,000.

