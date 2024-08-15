Dundee have contingency plan if Luke McCowan is prised away says Tony Docherty as he provides update on Josh Mulligan injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee have contingency plan if Luke McCowan is prised away says Tony Docherty as he provides update on Josh Mulligan injury

The Dark Blues boss is hopeful of adding a new face before the weekend cup clash with Airdrieonians.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan and Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Luke McCowan and Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee have contingency plans in place should they lose any of their star men this month.

The summer transfer window slams shut in just over a fortnight’s time with major speculation over the future of Luke McCowan bubbling away.

Hibs have had two bids for the midfielder booted out by the Dens Park club with Bolton Wanderers also seeing their advances rebuffed.

The 26-year-old is into the final year of his contract with the Dark Blues and has had a new offer on the table for a number of months now.

As far as Dundee manager Tony Docherty is concerned, McCowan remains one of his key men.

However, should another club stump up the required cash for the midfielder then the Dark Blues do have plans in place to move on quickly.

Luke McCowan grabbed his second goal of the season from the spot. Image: SNS
Dundee star Luke McCowan grabbed his second goal of the season from the spot against Hearts. Image: SNS

That could include the likes of former Dundee United man Scott Fraser, who has been linked with a move to Dens Park this summer.

“We have contingencies if anybody was to go,” Docherty said.

“We sit as a recruitment group and prepare for all eventualities.

“So, yes, we’ll be doing that, not just for Luke, for every position. As I said, we had a strong season, a lot of good performances last year.

“This year, I think performances have been brilliant.

“So, that comes down to good form of the players. So, when they’re showing that type of form, obviously there’s going to be interest.

“You need to make sure you’re trying to cover all bases.”

‘Things bubbling away’

Docherty, however, plans to continue this season with a smaller squad than last term.

But there are areas he is keen to bolster before the end of the month.

And there could be some movement before the weekend cup clash with Airdrieonians.

“Mibbes aye, mibbes no,” Docherty replied with a grin when asked about possible incomings before Saturday.

“There’s things bubbling away at the moment. There may be something before the weekend, but we’ll see.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty is preparing his side to face Airdrieonians this weekend. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“You need to make sure you’re prepared for the rigours of the season, be it injuries, be it suspensions.

“We’re working with a smaller squad, it’s more about the quality than the quantity.

“But you need to make sure you’re prepared as well for every eventuality and make sure you’re covered in areas.

“As long as, touch wood, there’s not a huge amount of injuries that come in we won’t deviate from what our plan has been from the start.”

Where to strengthen?

With Billy Koumetio coming in to boost defensive options, focus is now on bringing in more attack-minded signings.

“Billy came in at the back, he’s helped us there, he’s given us more stability there,” Docherty said.

“I thought he was outstanding when he came on against Hearts. And I think his training week’s been brilliant, he’s fitted in really well with the boys.

Billy Koumetio after penning his Dundee contract. Image: Dundee FC
Billy Koumetio is Dundee’s latest signing. Image: Dundee FC

“So, yes, it’s probably that middle area of the pitch that we’re looking at.

“And I’m really happy with the top end, but again, you want to increase quality and competitiveness for places.

“So, we’ll be endeavouring to do that, but again, I really stress the point, it has to be the right one, it has to be the right person to bring it in.

“We have already a really, really strong squad.”

Team news

Those midfield and attacking midfield areas have been stretched further by injuries suffered by Charlie Reilly and Josh Mulligan.

Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan missed the weekend clash with Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Reilly is expected to be out for a few weeks yet while Mulligan joined him in the treatment room last Friday after picking up an issue in training.

The hope is both may return after the September international break, along with defender Clark Robertson.

Docherty added: “Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly are making real progress. Unfortunately Josh Mulligan is out for a couple of weeks.

“He picked up a wee thigh strain just before the Hearts game.

“We’re taking precautions with that.

“Hopefully, touch wood, it will only be a couple of weeks, but that’s a wee bit of a setback for me and for him.”

Conversation