Dundee have contingency plan if Luke McCowan is prised away says Tony Docherty as he provides update on Josh Mulligan injury

Dundee have contingency plans in place should they lose any of their star men this month.

The summer transfer window slams shut in just over a fortnight’s time with major speculation over the future of Luke McCowan bubbling away.

Hibs have had two bids for the midfielder booted out by the Dens Park club with Bolton Wanderers also seeing their advances rebuffed.

The 26-year-old is into the final year of his contract with the Dark Blues and has had a new offer on the table for a number of months now.

As far as Dundee manager Tony Docherty is concerned, McCowan remains one of his key men.

However, should another club stump up the required cash for the midfielder then the Dark Blues do have plans in place to move on quickly.

That could include the likes of former Dundee United man Scott Fraser, who has been linked with a move to Dens Park this summer.

“We have contingencies if anybody was to go,” Docherty said.

“We sit as a recruitment group and prepare for all eventualities.

“So, yes, we’ll be doing that, not just for Luke, for every position. As I said, we had a strong season, a lot of good performances last year.

“This year, I think performances have been brilliant.

“So, that comes down to good form of the players. So, when they’re showing that type of form, obviously there’s going to be interest.

“You need to make sure you’re trying to cover all bases.”

‘Things bubbling away’

Docherty, however, plans to continue this season with a smaller squad than last term.

But there are areas he is keen to bolster before the end of the month.

And there could be some movement before the weekend cup clash with Airdrieonians.

“Mibbes aye, mibbes no,” Docherty replied with a grin when asked about possible incomings before Saturday.

“There’s things bubbling away at the moment. There may be something before the weekend, but we’ll see.

“You need to make sure you’re prepared for the rigours of the season, be it injuries, be it suspensions.

“We’re working with a smaller squad, it’s more about the quality than the quantity.

“But you need to make sure you’re prepared as well for every eventuality and make sure you’re covered in areas.

“As long as, touch wood, there’s not a huge amount of injuries that come in we won’t deviate from what our plan has been from the start.”

Where to strengthen?

With Billy Koumetio coming in to boost defensive options, focus is now on bringing in more attack-minded signings.

“Billy came in at the back, he’s helped us there, he’s given us more stability there,” Docherty said.

“I thought he was outstanding when he came on against Hearts. And I think his training week’s been brilliant, he’s fitted in really well with the boys.

“So, yes, it’s probably that middle area of the pitch that we’re looking at.

“And I’m really happy with the top end, but again, you want to increase quality and competitiveness for places.

“So, we’ll be endeavouring to do that, but again, I really stress the point, it has to be the right one, it has to be the right person to bring it in.

“We have already a really, really strong squad.”

Team news

Those midfield and attacking midfield areas have been stretched further by injuries suffered by Charlie Reilly and Josh Mulligan.

Reilly is expected to be out for a few weeks yet while Mulligan joined him in the treatment room last Friday after picking up an issue in training.

The hope is both may return after the September international break, along with defender Clark Robertson.

Docherty added: “Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly are making real progress. Unfortunately Josh Mulligan is out for a couple of weeks.

“He picked up a wee thigh strain just before the Hearts game.

“We’re taking precautions with that.

“Hopefully, touch wood, it will only be a couple of weeks, but that’s a wee bit of a setback for me and for him.”