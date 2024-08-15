Celtic reportedly set to join race for Luke McCowan as interest in Dundee star hots up

Interest in Dundee star Luke McCowan is hotting up.

Champions Celtic are reportedly ready to rival Hibs for the midfielder this summer.

The Scottish Sun say the Hoops are eyeing the former Ayr United man to bolster their options ahead of a busy season of domestic and European football.

That’s after a £750,000 bid from Hibs was booted out by the Dens Park club.

McCowan has scored two goals in two Premiership games already this term, both from the penalty spot.

That’s after 10 top-flight goals plundered last season.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with no movement on Dundee’s offer to the player.

On Wednesday, manager Tony Docherty was asked about the latest on McCowan’s contract, saying: “It’s still ongoing. The conversations we have with Luke, we have daily, but again, there’s nothing to report on just now.

“Every case is individual, and every one’s unique. And this one’s just the same. It’s just very much, Luke’s our player until we hear anything different.

“Luke has to look after himself as well. But he’s a very important player for Dundee Football Club.

“And while he’s still here, he’s still a captain, he’ll still remain a very important player.”