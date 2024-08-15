Celtic reportedly set to join race for Luke McCowan as interest in Dundee star hots up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Celtic reportedly set to join race for Luke McCowan as interest in Dundee star hots up

The Dark Blues have knocked back bids from Hibs and Bolton already this summer.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS

Interest in Dundee star Luke McCowan is hotting up.

Champions Celtic are reportedly ready to rival Hibs for the midfielder this summer.

The Scottish Sun say the Hoops are eyeing the former Ayr United man to bolster their options ahead of a busy season of domestic and European football.

That’s after a £750,000 bid from Hibs was booted out by the Dens Park club.

McCowan has scored two goals in two Premiership games already this term, both from the penalty spot.

That’s after 10 top-flight goals plundered last season.

Luke McCowan grabbed his second goal of the season from the spot. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan is reportedly a target for Celtic. Image: SNS

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with no movement on Dundee’s offer to the player.

On Wednesday, manager Tony Docherty was asked about the latest on McCowan’s contract, saying: “It’s still ongoing. The conversations we have with Luke, we have daily, but again, there’s nothing to report on just now.

“Every case is individual, and every one’s unique. And this one’s just the same. It’s just very much, Luke’s our player until we hear anything different.

“Luke has to look after himself as well. But he’s a very important player for Dundee Football Club.

“And while he’s still here, he’s still a captain, he’ll still remain a very important player.”

More from Dundee FC

Luke McCowan and Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee have contingency plan if Luke McCowan is prised away says Tony Docherty as…
2
Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Key Dundee development picked out as they aim to shake off 'naive' tag
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'areas to strengthen' before transfer window shuts as he…
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory
Dundee fans enjoy their side's win over Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dens fans gave Dundee 'huge shot in the arm' against Hearts says Tony Docherty…
Luke McCowan and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee go three up against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's superb Hearts display showed they can handle losing star man Luke…
Dens Park. Image: SNS
JIM CRUMLEY: Dundee United fan’s letter touched Dens nerve as new Dundee stadium plagued…
5
Scott Tiffoney was Man of the Match against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney reveals Dundee derby disappointment fuelled brilliant Hearts display as he talks 'red…
3
Dundee fans and players celebrate at full-time after seeing off Hearts. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from impressive Hearts win as wingers shine

Conversation