Emergency services called to two-car crash on A92 near Arbroath

Delays have been reported.

By Chloe Burrell
Emergency services on the A92 near Arbroath.
Emergency services on the A92 near Arbroath. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash on the A92 west of Arbroath.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), police and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) were called to the scene shortly after 9am on Thursday.

An eyewitness who passed the incident said: “I was driving towards Arbroath at around 9.50am when I saw all the flashing lights on the opposite side of the road.

“It appears a jeep-style vehicle and another car have been involved in a collision.

“There were three ambulances at the scene alongside police.

“Traffic was still able to get through as one lane remained open heading back toward Dundee.

“I just hope no one has been seriously injured.”

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We got the call at 9.15am to a two-car road traffic collision.

“We mobilised two appliances and left the scene at 9.34am.”

Stagecoach East Scotland said services on the 39 bus were operating with delays of up to 15 minutes.

Police Scotland and SAS have been contacted for comment.

