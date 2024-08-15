Dundee Boy, 15, charged with carrying offensive weapon after disturbance in Dundee city centre Several police officers were seen in the area. By James Simpson, Stephen Eighteen and Andrew Robson August 15 2024, 10:40am August 15 2024, 10:40am Share Boy, 15, charged with carrying offensive weapon after disturbance in Dundee city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5059773/cowgate-king-street-dundee-boy-15-offensive-weapon-charge-disturbance/ Copy Link Police in Cowgate on Wednesday night. Image: DC Thomson A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carrying an offensive weapon after a disturbance in Dundee city centre. Several police officers were seen in Cowgate and King Street on Wednesday at around 8pm. An eyewitness said: “There were three police vehicles parked along the pavement at the Cowgate beside the East Port car park. “Officers were gathered round what looked like a dropped notebook or paperwork on the pavement. “There was another police van parked at the top of King Street.” The scene beside the East Port car park. Image: DC Thomson Police were called after a disturbance in Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson Officers appeared to be scouring the pavement. Image: DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Wednesday, 15 August, 2024, we received a report of a disturbance in the area of King Street, Dundee. “Officers attended and a 15-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon. “He will be reported to the youth justice assessor.”