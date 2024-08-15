Boy, 15, charged with carrying offensive weapon after disturbance in Dundee city centre

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carrying an offensive weapon after a disturbance in Dundee city centre.

Several police officers were seen in Cowgate and King Street on Wednesday at around 8pm.

An eyewitness said: “There were three police vehicles parked along the pavement at the Cowgate beside the East Port car park.

“Officers were gathered round what looked like a dropped notebook or paperwork on the pavement.

“There was another police van parked at the top of King Street.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Wednesday, 15 August, 2024, we received a report of a disturbance in the area of King Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon.

“He will be reported to the youth justice assessor.”