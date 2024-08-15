£120k design contract for Dundee Eden Project active travel route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

£120k design contract for Dundee Eden Project active travel route

Councillors are being asked to approve the appointment of an external consultant who will come up with designs for the project.

By Laura Devlin
What the Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project
What the Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project

A consultant is to be appointed to create an active travel route linking Eden Project to Dundee city centre.

Dundee City Council is looking to spend up to £120k for an external consultant to create concept designs for the project.

This, the council says, will be a route people can walk, wheel or cycle from the Eden Project to the ‘eastern quarter’ area of Dundee city centre.

The overall contract value is anticipated to be between £50k and £60k in 2024/2025 and the same in 2025/2026.

The contract will be funded from money earmarked for sustainable travel projects in the council’s capital plan.

Three active travel projects on the table

The Eden Project active travel route is one of three projects councillors will hear details of at a committee meeting on Monday.

Also on the agenda are active travel corridors along Lochee Road and Arbroath Road, both of which will integrate active travel and bus priority measures.

Committee members will be asked to approve the commencement of a procurement exercise seeking an external company to work on the projects.

Previous images released by DCC showing what an active travel route on Lochee Road could look like. Image: Dundee City Council.

A council report details the estimated value of this contract will be between £600 – £650k in 2024/2025 and £1.2 to £1.3m in 2025/2026.

The committee are also recommended to agree to a similar contract for an active travel project in Dundee city centre.

Work underway at Eden Project site

Plans for an Eden Project to be created in Dundee were unanimously approved by councillors earlier this year.

Work is currently under way to get the East Dock site ready for development.

Work is underway at the Eden Project site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This involves levelling ground and moving some infrastructure, a process expected to last 18 months to two years.

The project is expected to cost in the region of £130m, which will be raised through support for the UK and Scottish governments, philanthropists and corporate sponsors.

