Bridge of Allan school offers to help pupils affected by Kilgraston closure

A Bridge of Allan school has offered to waive the fees of pupils affected by the closure of Kilgraston.

Fairview International School has offered pupils who previously attended Kilgraston a waiver of fees for the first quarter.

The school is also offering free transport for pupils to and from school and a complete uniform package.

It comes after the school suddenly shut on Tuesday due to a black hole in finances and a failed takeover bid from Achieve Education.

A year prior, the school had been saved after a fundraising effort from parents.

The school also claimed uncertainty over changes to VAT exemptions on private school fees was also part of the reason.

Victoria Gamble, Fairview’s headteacher, said: “We recognise the challenges that Perth families are facing with the closure of Kilgraston School, and our transition package is designed to make the shift to Fairview as smooth and comfortable as possible.

“We look forward to welcoming new students into our vibrant and globally-minded community.”

Fairview ‘looks forward’ to welcoming new students

The Bridge of Allan school is opening its doors to families affected by the closure on Tuesday, August 20 between 10am and 3pm.

Prospective students will have the chance to explore the campus and meet with staff, pupils and the head teacher.

More information about the transition package and how to enrol at the school is available online.

Have you been affected by the closure of Kilgraston School? If so, please contact The Courier’s live news team on livenews@thecourier.co.uk.