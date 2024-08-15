Bridge of Allan school offers to help pupils affected by Kilgraston closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bridge of Allan school offers to help pupils affected by Kilgraston closure

The school is opening its doors to families affected by the closure.

By Kieran Webster
Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan.
Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan. Image: Fairview International School

A Bridge of Allan school has offered to waive the fees of pupils affected by the closure of Kilgraston.

Fairview International School has offered pupils who previously attended Kilgraston a waiver of fees for the first quarter.

The school is also offering free transport for pupils to and from school and a complete uniform package.

It comes after the school suddenly shut on Tuesday due to a black hole in finances and a failed takeover bid from Achieve Education.

A year prior, the school had been saved after a fundraising effort from parents.

Kilgraston School sign
Kilgraston School closed down on Tuesday.

The school also claimed uncertainty over changes to VAT exemptions on private school fees was also part of the reason.

Victoria Gamble, Fairview’s headteacher, said: “We recognise the challenges that Perth families are facing with the closure of Kilgraston School, and our transition package is designed to make the shift to Fairview as smooth and comfortable as possible.

“We look forward to welcoming new students into our vibrant and globally-minded community.”

Fairview ‘looks forward’ to welcoming new students

The Bridge of Allan school is opening its doors to families affected by the closure on Tuesday, August 20 between 10am and 3pm.

Prospective students will have the chance to explore the campus and meet with staff, pupils and the head teacher.

More information about the transition package and how to enrol at the school is available online.

Have you been affected by the closure of Kilgraston School? If so, please contact The Courier’s live news team on livenews@thecourier.co.uk.

Conversation