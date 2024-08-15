Call for ‘unsafe’ Lochlands junction to be sorted before hundreds of Forfar homes are built

Developers have been warned they will must overcome the barrier of Forfar’s “unsafe” Lochlands junction before building hundreds of new homes on the west of the town.

The A90 crossing has been branded unfit for modern day Forfar after coming back into focus under plans for a major Westfield expansion.

Rival developers Muir Homes and Scotia Homes have parked separate planning applications to create a joint masterplan.

It recently revealed the proposals in a town consultation.

And although the plan is in its early stages it could bring around 300 new homes to farmland between existing Westfield housing and the bypass.

Plan previously lodged to alter Lochlands junction

Scotia previously lodged a bid to close-off the Lochlands junction to northbound traffic turning right into Forfar.

The proposal generated more than a hundred objections. But it has not gone before councillors for a decision after Transport Scotland said it needed more time to consider the idea.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) for the fresh masterplan gave Angus planning councillors the chance to home in on what could be key issues in the proposal.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “The thing that really concerns me is the Lochlands junction.

“I think it’s inadequate, it’s potentially unsafe.

“And really in the 21st century we shouldn’t have a junction like that entering a settlement the size of Forfar.

“That needs to be resolved.

“I would very much like to see that linked to further development in this area.

“I’m sure that’s mentioned in the (PAN) paper, but I would feel quite strongly about that one.

“The council and Transport Scotland need to get together and make sure we resolve this.

“Good road safety is important and it’s built-in sound design and sound engineering I think we need to do that.”

Lochlands flyover would cost £20m

Many want to see a flyover built at Lochlands.

It is the only Forfar bypass junction which is not grade-separated.

But it would come with a £20m price tag. There are no current plans in the pipeline so it could take years for any scheme to be approved.

Other matters raised by planning officials as potential key issues in the Westfield PAN include education and health infrastructure implications.

Councillor Lloyd Melville said: “I’m very glad to see the issue of health infrastructure in there.

“All of us know where new housing is built it can have an impact on local healthcare settings and where we can we might ask to mitigate that with developer contributions.”