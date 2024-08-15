Call for ‘unsafe’ Lochlands junction to be sorted before hundreds of Forfar homes are built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for ‘unsafe’ Lochlands junction to be sorted before hundreds of Forfar homes are built

The A90 Forfar bypass crossing is likely to be a key consideration in a masterplan for new housing at Westfield.

By Graham Brown
Lochlands junction on the Forfar bypass. Image: Google
Lochlands junction on the Forfar bypass. Image: Google

Developers have been warned they will must overcome the barrier of Forfar’s “unsafe” Lochlands junction before building hundreds of new homes on the west of the town.

The A90 crossing has been branded unfit for modern day Forfar after coming back into focus under plans for a major Westfield expansion.

Rival developers Muir Homes and Scotia Homes have parked separate planning applications to create a joint masterplan.

Westfield Forfar housing
Muir Homes and Scotia Homes want to jointly develop farmland at Westfield. Image: DC Thomson

It recently revealed the proposals in a town consultation.

And although the plan is in its early stages it could bring around 300 new homes to farmland between existing Westfield housing and the bypass.

Plan previously lodged to alter Lochlands junction

Scotia previously lodged a bid to close-off the Lochlands junction to northbound traffic turning right into Forfar.

The proposal generated more than a hundred objections. But it has not gone before councillors for a decision after Transport Scotland said it needed more time to consider the idea.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) for the fresh masterplan gave Angus planning councillors the chance to home in on what could be key issues in the proposal.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “The thing that really concerns me is the Lochlands junction.

“I think it’s inadequate, it’s potentially unsafe.

“And really in the 21st century we shouldn’t have a junction like that entering a settlement the size of Forfar.

“That needs to be resolved.

“I would very much like to see that linked to further development in this area.

Lochlands junction on the Forfar bypass.
A range of safety improvements have been made at Lochlands junction on the Forfar bypass. Image: Google

“I’m sure that’s mentioned in the (PAN) paper, but I would feel quite strongly about that one.

“The council and Transport Scotland need to get together and make sure we resolve this.

“Good road safety is important and it’s built-in sound design and sound engineering I think we need to do that.”

Lochlands flyover would cost £20m

Many want to see a flyover built at Lochlands.

It is the only Forfar bypass junction which is not grade-separated.

But it would come with a £20m price tag. There are no current plans in the pipeline so it could take years for any scheme to be approved.

Other matters raised by planning officials as potential key issues in the Westfield PAN include education and health infrastructure implications.

Councillor Lloyd Melville said: “I’m very glad to see the issue of health infrastructure in there.

“All of us know where new housing is built it can have an impact on local healthcare settings and where we can we might ask to mitigate that with developer contributions.”

Conversation