More than 100 objections to developer’s ‘half-baked’ bid to close Forfar bypass turn-off

A housebuilder’s bid to shut a blackspot Forfar bypass crossing has been met with a flood of opposition.

In October, developer Scotia Homes lodged a planning application to block the northbound turn-off at the A932 Lochlands junction.

The company says it will improve safety as part of their plan to build more than 100 new homes at Westfield.

Lochlands is the only bypass junction which is not grade-separated.

But despite numerous additional safety improvements since the opening of the road in 1987, it has been the scene of many fatal and serious collisions.

The Scotia plan would make the A94 Glamis underpass the first opportunity for drivers to come off the A90 into Forfar.

The firm said the application was lodged following “constructive discussions” with the council.

Flood of opposition

But community councils, businesses and members of the public have lodged more than 100 objections so far.

And national roads body Transport Scotland has asked Angus Council to stall its decision on the planning bid.

The Scottish Government agency says it needs more time to consider the ramifications of the Scotia plan.

Forfar Community Council says the change would turn the west side of the town into a “nightmare”.

It wrote: “Closing one of three junctions northbound with all the expectations of various

developments around Forfar would mean traffic would have to be accommodated within existing infrastructure.

“There are pressure points, especially at peak times, and already noticeable within a confined street system.

“New residents in the proposed application site at Westfield Loan would suffer as a

result of extra and industrial-type traffic using that entrance to access Dundee Loan and beyond.

“Any notion of idyllic setting would soon become a traffic nightmare.”

Farm traffic fears

Farm businesses south of the town say it would create havoc with their operations.

DC Pate operate on both sides of the A90 and fear it could add hours to their potato harvesting operations.

“If access across the A90 is restricted, it will require that all farm traffic will divert north to the Glamis Road junction and then south again either by the A90 or Glamis Road/Westfield Loan.”

And Matthew Steel of Craignathro Farm labelled the closure “unnecessary”.

“This is a blatant and unashamed attempt by a property developer to minimise their costs at the cost of the local community,” he said.

Locals have submitted dozens of comments against the idea.

One branded it “half-baked.”

Another said: “An Aberdeen-based property developer should not be allowed to dictate the roads network in and around Forfar.

“I assume that both the developer and planning are just testing public opinion.

“Judging by the comments already submitted, all this has achieved is to cause stress and anxiety to the people of Forfar and is not the way the planning system should work.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.