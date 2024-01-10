More than 100 objections to developer’s ‘half-baked’ bid to close Forfar bypass turn-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 100 objections to developer’s ‘half-baked’ bid to close Forfar bypass turn-off

North-east housebuilder Scotia Homes' plan for the northbound turn at Lochlands junction on the A90 Forfar bypass has attracted a flood of opposition.

By Graham Brown
Scotia Homes want to block up the right hand turn to Forfar at Lochlands on the A90. Image: Google
Scotia Homes want to block up the right hand turn to Forfar at Lochlands on the A90. Image: Google

A housebuilder’s bid to shut a blackspot Forfar bypass crossing has been met with a flood of opposition.

In October, developer Scotia Homes lodged a planning application to block the northbound turn-off at the A932 Lochlands junction.

The company says it will improve safety as part of their plan to build more than 100 new homes at Westfield.

Lochlands is the only bypass junction which is not grade-separated.

Lochlands junction Forfar bypass.
Northbound traffic can currently cross the A90 at Lochlands to head into Forfar. Image: Google

But despite numerous additional safety improvements since the opening of the road in 1987, it has been the scene of many fatal and serious collisions.

The Scotia plan would make the A94 Glamis underpass the first opportunity for drivers to come off the A90 into Forfar.

The firm said the application was lodged following “constructive discussions” with the council.

Flood of opposition

But community councils, businesses and members of the public have lodged more than 100 objections so far.

And national roads body Transport Scotland has asked Angus Council to stall its decision on the planning bid.

The Scottish Government agency says it needs more time to consider the ramifications of the Scotia plan.

Forfar Community Council says the change would turn the west side of the town into a “nightmare”.

It wrote: “Closing one of three junctions northbound with all the expectations of various
developments around Forfar would mean traffic would have to be accommodated within existing infrastructure.

“There are pressure points, especially at peak times, and already noticeable within a confined street system.

“New residents in the proposed application site at Westfield Loan would suffer as a
result of extra and industrial-type traffic using that entrance to access Dundee Loan and beyond.

“Any notion of idyllic setting would soon become a traffic nightmare.”

Farm traffic fears

Farm businesses south of the town say it would create havoc with their operations.
DC Pate operate on both sides of the A90 and fear it could add hours to their potato harvesting operations.

“If access across the A90 is restricted, it will require that all farm traffic will divert north to the Glamis Road junction and then south again either by the A90 or Glamis Road/Westfield Loan.”

And Matthew Steel of Craignathro Farm labelled the closure “unnecessary”.

“This is a blatant and unashamed attempt by a property developer to minimise their costs at the cost of the local community,” he said.

Locals have submitted dozens of comments against the idea.

One branded it “half-baked.”

Another said: “An Aberdeen-based property developer should not be allowed to dictate the roads network in and around Forfar.

“I assume that both the developer and planning are just testing public opinion.

“Judging by the comments already submitted, all this has achieved is to cause stress and anxiety to the people of Forfar and is not the way the planning system should work.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

