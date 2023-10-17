Housebuilder lodges plan to close dangerous Forfar bypass turn-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housebuilder lodges plan to close dangerous Forfar bypass turn-off

Scotia Homes has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for the northbound exit at Lochlands junction.

By Graham Brown
Scotia Homes want to close the right turn exit to Forfar at Lochlands. Image: Google
Scotia Homes want to close the right turn exit to Forfar at Lochlands. Image: Google

A leading developer has begun a bid to close a Forfar bypass turn-off on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Scotia Homes want to shut the Lochlands junction to northbound traffic turning right onto the A932 into Forfar.

Lochlands is the only junction on the bypass vehicles can cross which is not grade-separated.

Numerous fatal and serious accidents have occurred there since the bypass opened almost 40 years ago.

It also been the scene of  a variety of safety improvements down the years.

The Scotia plan has just been submitted to Angus Council.

It proposes removing the existing right turn lane to create a wider central reservation.

Lochlands junction on A90 Forfar bypass.
Traffic would be stopped from crossing the southbound dual carriageway. Image: Google

The move would make the A94 Glamis underpass the first opportunity for drivers to leave the A90 and head into Forfar.

Scotia said: “Following constructive discussions with the council, we have submitted a planning application regarding Lochlands junction.

“The proposed junction closure is designed to improve road safety in the area.

“We will be engaging in further discussions with both Angus Council and Transport Scotland as the application progresses.”

Why has Scotia Homes submitted the bypass bid?

Lochlands has emerged as a key consideration for future housing in the west of Forfar.

Scotia Homes is based in Aberdeenshire and has an office at Kingsmuir, just outside Forfar.

It is currently building homes at Glenview, the site of Forfar’s former guide dogs training centre.

And in June, the company submitted an application for almost 120 houses on land at Westfield.

Scotia Homes site at Westfield Forfar.
Scotia Homes want to build more than 100 houses on a site at Westfield. Image: Scotia Homes

But a rival developer’s scheme has already focused attention on the Lochlands issue.

Muir Homes has appealed the council’s refusal of permission for its site at Westfield to the Scottish Government.

Its 159-house scheme was rejected by councillors in April.

Safety fears about the junction were on the list of concerns.

At that time, Transport Scotland did not object to the Muir plan.

But that was on the basis of the council bringing forward a plan for Lochlands junction improvements before any more housing to the west of Forfar was approved.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said then the situation was a “mess”.

“This developer will get off scot-free for developing this junction while others that come along later are going to have to pick up the tab,” he commented.

“If you get in first, you’re going to get on without having to pay for upgrading the road, that’s my biggest concern.

The Reporter dealing with the Muir case is due to inspect the site this week.

An appeal decision is likely to be issued by the end of the month or early November.

What happens now?

The consultation window for Scotia’s A90 application expires on October 27.

Council planners have set a determination deadline of mid-December.

Meanwhile, the company’s application for 117 houses at Westfield is still to be determined.

