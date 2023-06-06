Developer brings forward plans for nearly 120 new Forfar homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Developer brings forward plans for nearly 120 new Forfar homes

North-east firm Scotia is currently building on the site of the Angus town's former guide dogs training centre.

By Graham Brown
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes

Aberdeenshire housebuilder Scotia Homes has lodged plans for 117 new properties in Forfar.

The Ellon-based company has submitted an application with Angus Council for land at Westfield.

The site is currently farmland adjacent to Westfield Loan.

It is identified for housing in the local development plan.

Scotia’s proposal includes a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Scotia Homes site on Dundee Road Forfar.
The Scotia site looking from the top of Westfield Loan. Image: Scotia Homes

Affordable housing would make up 25% of the development.

Access would be taken from Westfield Loan.

Scotia previously used the very tip of the site as a sales office for their under-construction Glenview development on the site of the former Princess Alexandra House guide dogs training centre.

Construction could start in late 2024

The Ellon-based firm could start work on site later next year if planning permission is granted.

They say a green light would bring major inward investment and employment opportunities as well as supporting apprenticeships during the construction phase.

In October 2022, Scotia submitted a Proposal of Application notice for the scheme.

Scotia Homes Westfield housing site in Forfar.
The site is bounded by Dundee Road and Westfield Loan.

It marked the start of a 12-week period for locals to have their say on the proposals.

Two public consultation events were held at the East and Old Parish Church.

The Westfield plan is laid out on a project website.

Local feedback

Scotia Homes development lead Lesley Lindsay said: “The feedback received, alongside the various technical studies has informed our proposals.

“I am delighted to confirm we have now submitted a planning application to Angus Council.

“We were encouraged with the level of interest in our proposals since we began consulting last year.

Scotia Homes layout for Westfield Forfar development.
An indicative layout of the 119-house development. Image: Scotia Homes

“We are pleased with the level of feedback received from the local community and
from prospective buyers.

“We will continue to engage with the local community groups and interested stakeholders as we progress our plans.”

Rival developers bidding for new homes

Scotia’s bid is one of a number in the pipeline for the west side of Forfar.

Almost 40 hectares of land beside Westfield Loan have been allocated in the Angus development plan for the delivery of around 300 homes.

In April, Angus planning councillors threw out Muir Homes’ bid for 159 houses on another site at Westfield.

Planners criticised the designs for land beside the A94 Glamis Road.

The company had lodged a revised layout after withdrawing a previous application which was also recommended for refusal by Angus officials.

Muir plan to appeal the latest knockback.

And town housebuilder Guild Homes is awaiting an appeal outcome for a planned development at Garth Farm, near the Forfar bypass.

It has been delayed by a landmark West Lothian challenge around new national planning rules.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
Tayside rapist was hired by children's mental health charity AFTER first court appearance
Passengers queuing at Madeira Airport.
Tayside residents stranded on Portuguese island as flights cancelled amid red weather warning
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
Businessman preparing planning appeal over Arbroath flats refusal for harbourside pub
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
Cream club night returning to Montrose
Morgan Prior
Polyamorous children's counsellor from Carnoustie guilty of Dundee rape
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
Experts fear 400kV 'super pylons' will threaten prime Angus farmland
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
Lamborghini's Mitchell takes Paul Ricard positives and moves on to the big one at…
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
New Dundee and Arbroath Railway book carries with it stunning pictures from rail's glorious…
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
Teenage asylum seeker goes missing after being brought to Angus under Home Office scheme
The site has views of the Vale of Strathmore and Angus glens. Image: Scotia Homes
IN PICTURES: Montrose triathletes feel the heat in sun-kissed Angus event

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]