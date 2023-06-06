Developer brings forward plans for nearly 120 new Forfar homes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire housebuilder Scotia Homes has lodged plans for 117 new properties in Forfar.

The Ellon-based company has submitted an application with Angus Council for land at Westfield.

The site is currently farmland adjacent to Westfield Loan.

It is identified for housing in the local development plan.

Scotia’s proposal includes a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Affordable housing would make up 25% of the development.

Access would be taken from Westfield Loan.

Scotia previously used the very tip of the site as a sales office for their under-construction Glenview development on the site of the former Princess Alexandra House guide dogs training centre.

Construction could start in late 2024

The Ellon-based firm could start work on site later next year if planning permission is granted.

They say a green light would bring major inward investment and employment opportunities as well as supporting apprenticeships during the construction phase.

In October 2022, Scotia submitted a Proposal of Application notice for the scheme.

It marked the start of a 12-week period for locals to have their say on the proposals.

Two public consultation events were held at the East and Old Parish Church.

The Westfield plan is laid out on a project website.

Local feedback

Scotia Homes development lead Lesley Lindsay said: “The feedback received, alongside the various technical studies has informed our proposals.

“I am delighted to confirm we have now submitted a planning application to Angus Council.

“We were encouraged with the level of interest in our proposals since we began consulting last year.

“We are pleased with the level of feedback received from the local community and

from prospective buyers.

“We will continue to engage with the local community groups and interested stakeholders as we progress our plans.”

Rival developers bidding for new homes

Scotia’s bid is one of a number in the pipeline for the west side of Forfar.

Almost 40 hectares of land beside Westfield Loan have been allocated in the Angus development plan for the delivery of around 300 homes.

In April, Angus planning councillors threw out Muir Homes’ bid for 159 houses on another site at Westfield.

Planners criticised the designs for land beside the A94 Glamis Road.

The company had lodged a revised layout after withdrawing a previous application which was also recommended for refusal by Angus officials.

Muir plan to appeal the latest knockback.

And town housebuilder Guild Homes is awaiting an appeal outcome for a planned development at Garth Farm, near the Forfar bypass.

It has been delayed by a landmark West Lothian challenge around new national planning rules.