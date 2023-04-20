‘Astonished’ housebuilder Muir Homes to fight refusal of 159-house Forfar plan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading developer says it will appeal Angus Council’s refusal of its bid for almost 160 new houses on the west of Forfar.

Muir Homes wants to build on farmland beside Westfield Loan and the A94 Glamis Road.

The site is zoned for hundreds of new homes in the Angus local plan.

But Angus officials criticised their plans and recommended them for refusal.

And development standards committee councillors unanimously followed their advice.

The location of a planned playpark near the busy road was branded “almost dangerous” by the committee chairman.

The application also prompted major concerns about the Lochlands junction on the A90 Forfar by-pass and the impact of increased traffic there.

But Muir Homes say there was no objection from Transport Scotland to the plans, and have defended their proposal.

The Westfield application will now be the subject of an appeal to Scottish Ministers.

Acoustic homes

A Muir Homes spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed and astonished that the committee rejected these plans.

“We have worked with a number of experts and professionals to deliver a proposal that is suitable for this site with its constraints, including creating a bespoke acoustic design for the homes along Glamis Road.”

Possible noise impact on residents from the road and Orchardbank industrial estate were a key concern for planners.

Muir Homes added: “With respect to Lochlands junction, Transport Scotland raised no objections to our plans.”

“The proposed development is designed to deliver 40 affordable homes that are tailored to the needs of the current Forfar affordable housing waiting lists.

“It can, and we hope will yet, also deliver private homes in line with Angus Council’s housing policy on an allocated development site.”

At this week’s meeting the company questioned whether “sweeping claims” in the council’s planning report were justifiable.

Planning solicitor Elaine Farquharson-Black warned refusal of the plan could lead to development outside the existing Forfar boundary.

Rival bid yet to be decided

Rival housebuilder Guild Homes hopes to double the size of its Strathmore Fields development on the north west of the town.

Last August an appeal over the council’s non-determination of the application was dismissed.

But earlier this year, the Forfar-based firm submitted a fresh proposal for 216 homes.

The firm say it is a “logical and sustainable” extension of their current development.

The council is yet to determine the Guild Homes application.