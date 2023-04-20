‘Astonished’ housebuilder Muir Homes to fight refusal of 159-house Forfar plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Astonished’ housebuilder Muir Homes to fight refusal of 159-house Forfar plan

Angus planning councillors unanimously rejected the developer's revised Westfield proposal earlier this week.

By Graham Brown
Angus councillors threw out the Westfield bid on Tuesday. Image: Muir Homes
Angus councillors threw out the Westfield bid on Tuesday. Image: Muir Homes

A leading developer says it will appeal Angus Council’s refusal of its bid for almost 160 new houses on the west of Forfar.

Muir Homes wants to build on farmland beside Westfield Loan and the A94 Glamis Road.

The site is zoned for hundreds of new homes in the Angus local plan.

But Angus officials criticised their plans and recommended them for refusal.

And development standards committee councillors unanimously followed their advice.

The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite.
The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.

The location of a planned playpark near the busy road was branded “almost dangerous” by the committee chairman.

The application also prompted major concerns about the Lochlands junction on the A90 Forfar by-pass and the impact of increased traffic there.

But Muir Homes say there was no objection from Transport Scotland to the plans, and have defended their proposal.

The Westfield application will now be the subject of an appeal to Scottish Ministers.

Acoustic homes

A Muir Homes spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed and astonished that the committee rejected these plans.

“We have worked with a number of experts and professionals to deliver a proposal that is suitable for this site with its constraints, including creating a bespoke acoustic design for the homes along Glamis Road.”

Possible noise impact on residents from the road and Orchardbank industrial estate were a key concern for planners.

Muir Homes added: “With respect to Lochlands junction, Transport Scotland raised no objections to our plans.”

Lochlands junction at the southern end of the Forfar by-pass.
Lochlands junction at the southern end of the Forfar by-pass. Image: Google

“The proposed development is designed to deliver 40 affordable homes that are tailored to the needs of the current Forfar affordable housing waiting lists.

“It can, and we hope will yet, also deliver private homes in line with Angus Council’s housing policy on an allocated development site.”

At this week’s meeting the company questioned whether “sweeping claims” in the council’s planning report were justifiable.

Planning solicitor Elaine Farquharson-Black warned refusal of the plan could lead to development outside the existing Forfar boundary.

Rival bid yet to be decided

Rival housebuilder Guild Homes hopes to double the size of its Strathmore Fields development on the north west of the town.

Last August an appeal over the council’s non-determination of the application was dismissed.

But earlier this year, the Forfar-based firm submitted a fresh proposal for 216 homes.

The firm say it is a “logical and sustainable” extension of their current development.

The council is yet to determine the Guild Homes application.

