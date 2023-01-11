Housebuilder submits tweaked 216-home plan for Forfar farmland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Housebuilder submits tweaked 216-home plan for Forfar farmland

By Graham Brown
January 11 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 11 2023, 10.25am
The application site looking back towards Forfar.
The application site looking back towards Forfar. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A major Angus developer has lodged a fresh planning bid for more than 200 Forfar houses.

Guild Homes has just submitted a revised scheme for land at Turfbeg West, between the town’s community campus and the A90.

It’s a scaled back version of a £50 million plan for 245 houses the firm lodged with Angus Council in 2021.

The Garth Farm site is west of the company’s under-construction Strathmore Fields development, due for completion in 2024.

But the land they want to build on is not currently zoned for housing in the Angus local plan.

However, the original proposal never went before councillors.

Guild Homes' Strathmore Fields development during construction
Guild Homes’ Strathmore Fields development during construction. Image: Guild Homes

The company lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government over non-determination of the application.

In August last year, Reporter Keith Bray dismissed that appeal.

He highlighted a housing land shortage and said there was a “strong public interest in progressing new housing sites in west Angus”.

But Mr Bray said the cumulative shortcomings of the plan and its conflict with development plan policy outweighed the need to address the housing land shortfall.

One of Guild Homes house designs
One of the company’s house designs. Image: Guild Homes

Guild Homes say they have taken on board the criticisms.

And they remain of the view the 216-house expansion is a “logical and sustainable extension to the ongoing development at Strathmore Fields”.

“The Reporter highlighted a number of areas of specific concern,” say the firm.

Those were:

  • Noise, specifically to the properties to the northwest of the site
  • Perceived impact on Forfar Loch Country Park
  • Issues related to design.

The firm say: “The proposed development layout has been amended to respond to all the areas that were of concern to the Reporter.

Guild Homes West Turfbeg
Angus Council will consider the application in due course. Image: Guild Homes

“Notwithstanding our belief that the refusal of the original proposal was ultimately an opportunity missed for people living and working in Forfar, we have formulated this new application in order to address any possible concerns in relation to the development of Turfbeg West, and ensure that new homes are brought forward as quickly as possible.”

They say the current local plan is out of date and are confident a revised national planning policy will support permission.

What happens next?

The application, which includes 25% affordable housing, was submitted to Angus Council in late December and has just been validated.

It is available to view on the council’s planning portal.

Neighbours and the public have the opportunity to comment on the proposal from now.

Planners have set a deadline of early May for the application to be determined.

Editor's Picks