New Fife upcycling furniture firm plans to create 50 jobs

A firm that deals with upcycling workplace furniture is looking to create up to 50 new Fife jobs.

GoGreen Managed Services (GGMS) is a workplace solutions specialist. It hopes to bring the new jobs to Fife over the next three to five years.

The firm is establishing a new plant in Glenrothes’ Buko Building as the business looks to grow in Scotland.

GGMS uses cutting-edge technology to manage the entire life-cycle of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The business, which has its headquarters in Telford, says it can unlock more value from furniture through smart re-use.

GGMS works with a number of high street banks, as well as technology and pharmaceuticals companies.

It helps its clients aim for net zero waste by reusing and repurposing products.

Andrew Neill, business development director at GGMS, said: “We’re really pleased to find a suitable base in Scotland as we look to open more regional hubs across the UK.

“As we have several clients in Scotland it makes sense to open a hub here.

“We’ll reduce our carbon footprint in the process which is central to our ethos.”

Support for firm’s plans of 50 Fife jobs

The firm has been assisted in its move to Fife by the team at InvestFife. They have connected the business with the right teams and contacts.

Additionally, the Opportunities Fife team will support the company’s job creation in the area.

Pamela Stevenson, Fife Council’s economic development service manager, said: “We wish to welcome GGMS Ltd to Fife.

“We are delighted they have found exactly what they need, from suitable premises, an engaged workforce and to partner organisations committed to sustainability and giving something back.

“Their unique proposition to businesses all over the UK to upcycle and re-purpose as opposed to purchase new is to be commended.”