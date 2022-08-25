Guild Homes loses planning appeal over 245-house extension of Forfar development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Guild Homes loses planning appeal over 245-house extension of Forfar development

By Graham Brown
August 25 2022, 4.30pm Updated: August 25 2022, 6.17pm
The application site looking back towards Forfar. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
The application site looking back towards Forfar. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Forfar builder Guild Homes has failed in a bid for a £50 million expansion of their latest town development.

The firm mounted a challenge against Angus Council’s non-determination of an application for 245 new homes at Strathmore Fields near Forfar community campus.

But a Scottish Government reporter has dismissed the company’s appeal for the Garth Farm site.

It would more than double the size of Strathmore Fields by building on fields towards the Forfar by-pass.

The company lodged plans with Angus Council in 2021, saying the site was a natural extension of the current development which is nearing completion.

But Forfar and Kirriemuir GPs were among those to object.

They fear local surgeries will be stretched beyond breaking point by a big influx of patients.

The application was considered by Scottish Government Reporter Keith Bray who has rejected the company’s appeal and refused to give the go ahead.

But Guild Homes have hinted they will be bringing a fresh application forward to address the Reporter’s reasons for refusal.

Guild Homes Strathmore Fields site
There has been high demand for new homes at Strathmore Fields. Supplied by Guild Homes.

Application failings

The site is not zoned for housing in the current Angus development plan.

Guild Homes highlighted a shortfall in housing land supply in West Angus.

The Reporter said there was “no doubt” the proposal would make a sizeable contribution to addressing that.

But he described the shortfall across the whole Angus Council area as “very small”.

“When considered cumulatively, the number and nature of the shortcomings of the proposal, together with the resultant conflicts with development plan policy significantly and demonstrably outweigh the need to address a shortfall in effective housing land in the housing market area,” ruled Mr Bray.

And he said the design and layout of the planned houses wasn’t in line with council guidance.

“In my view, due to the long-term negative impacts, the planning balance weighs against the proposal and it should not be viewed as a sustainable proposal in overall terms.”

Guild Homes’ response

The company says it remains “fully committed” to the Turfbeg West site.

“We are very disappointed our appeal has been dismissed and are considering all our options in relation to it,” the firm said.

“The two matters of concern can be addressed by tweaking the site design and layout.

“Given the proximity of Turfbeg West to Strathmore Fields and the ability of Guild Homes to deliver housing in a seamless manner we fully believe a revised application would provide the council with the opportunity to resolve the worsening housing land supply shortage and provide Forfar with a sustainable extension to an existing site.

“We can only hope the local council take note of the reporter’s comments and progress the application promptly in the public interest.”

