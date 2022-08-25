Guild Homes loses planning appeal over 245-house extension of Forfar development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar builder Guild Homes has failed in a bid for a £50 million expansion of their latest town development.

The firm mounted a challenge against Angus Council’s non-determination of an application for 245 new homes at Strathmore Fields near Forfar community campus.

But a Scottish Government reporter has dismissed the company’s appeal for the Garth Farm site.

It would more than double the size of Strathmore Fields by building on fields towards the Forfar by-pass.

The company lodged plans with Angus Council in 2021, saying the site was a natural extension of the current development which is nearing completion.

But Forfar and Kirriemuir GPs were among those to object.

They fear local surgeries will be stretched beyond breaking point by a big influx of patients.

The application was considered by Scottish Government Reporter Keith Bray who has rejected the company’s appeal and refused to give the go ahead.

But Guild Homes have hinted they will be bringing a fresh application forward to address the Reporter’s reasons for refusal.

Application failings

The site is not zoned for housing in the current Angus development plan.

Guild Homes highlighted a shortfall in housing land supply in West Angus.

The Reporter said there was “no doubt” the proposal would make a sizeable contribution to addressing that.

But he described the shortfall across the whole Angus Council area as “very small”.

“When considered cumulatively, the number and nature of the shortcomings of the proposal, together with the resultant conflicts with development plan policy significantly and demonstrably outweigh the need to address a shortfall in effective housing land in the housing market area,” ruled Mr Bray.

And he said the design and layout of the planned houses wasn’t in line with council guidance.

“In my view, due to the long-term negative impacts, the planning balance weighs against the proposal and it should not be viewed as a sustainable proposal in overall terms.”

Guild Homes’ response

The company says it remains “fully committed” to the Turfbeg West site.

“We are very disappointed our appeal has been dismissed and are considering all our options in relation to it,” the firm said.

“The two matters of concern can be addressed by tweaking the site design and layout.

“Given the proximity of Turfbeg West to Strathmore Fields and the ability of Guild Homes to deliver housing in a seamless manner we fully believe a revised application would provide the council with the opportunity to resolve the worsening housing land supply shortage and provide Forfar with a sustainable extension to an existing site.

“We can only hope the local council take note of the reporter’s comments and progress the application promptly in the public interest.”