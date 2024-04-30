Angus cancer survivor and dad ‘elated’ to launch book for youngsters facing serious illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus cancer survivor and dad ‘elated’ to launch book for youngsters facing serious illness

The parents of a little girl who inspired the story of Worry Doll and Polita Puffin made a special journey to Auchmithie to be part of Abbey and Rikki Craig's launch event.

By Graham Brown
Author Abbey Craig with illustrator father Rikki (sitting) and Frances Wormington's parents Rosie and John at the launch event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Author Abbey Craig with illustrator father Rikki (sitting) and Frances Wormington's parents Rosie and John at the launch event.

To learn their child is facing serious, potentially life-ending illness, is every parent’s worst nightmare.

But an Angus cancer survivor and her dad have used the traumatic experience – and their amazing talent – to create the first of what it is hoped will be a series of stories for sick youngsters around the UK.

And the parents of the young girl who was Abbey Craig’s inspiration behind Worry Doll and Polita Puffin made the special trip to Auchmithie for a day of laughter and tragedy-tinged memories to launch the book.

Angus author Abbey Craog has launched an illustrated book for youngsters facing serious illness.
Stella Ann Scott-Smith during the puppet show at the launch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Author Abbey Craig said she was “giddy and elated” to finally be releasing the book she co-created with her artist father, Rikki.

Terminal cancer misdiagnosis

In July 2015, in just her late 30s, Abbey was was given the shattering news she had breast cancer.

And she was warned she may only have a couple of years to live.

But three years later, doctors revealed Abbey’s terminal diagnosis was incorrect and that there was no secondary cancer.

Angus father and daughter Abbey and Rikki Craig launch a book and website to help children facing serious illness.
Rikki Craig and daughter Abbey Craig with the Worry Doll puppet and her new book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She used it as the inspiration to harness her creative talents to help others and fulfil the dream of creating a children’s book.

“A lot of people with cancer or life-threatening illness find themselves quite changed in lots of positive ways,” she said.

“For me it in terms of personal growth it is probably the best thing that has happened to me.

“But I just wish it hadn’t had to happen to everyone I love around me.”

Worry Doll and Polita Puffin is the name of a new book launched by Angus author Abbey Craig.
Korr Leonard, 5, reads his new book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And her dream of bringing her Worry Doll and the other characters to life has gone beyond an illustrated book to include a website which includes an audio book version of the story.

You can find it at www.worrydollstories.co.uk

Project grew into creative dad and daughter partnership

“I was writing quite a lot when I was going through my illness, but thought it might even be a push to get the book finished before I died,” says Abbey.

“Fortunately that wasn’t the case. And it has turned into a much bigger but really amazing project with my dad.

“It’s not that there aren’t good services for young people facing serious illness.

“But for me this is fulfilling something I felt there was a lack of.

Angus author Abbey Craig children's book launch.
Author Abbey entertains the kids during the book launch puppet show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’m really proud of the website because I hope it will bring the book to lots of people.

“It’s a place where you can come to be comforted and that’s quite a big aim.”

The website tells Abbey’s own story and helps to explain cancer in a series of short films that include the puppet characters from the book.

Abbey inspired by 10-year-old brain tumour girl Frances

It also carries a tribute page to Frances Wormington, a 10-year-old who died of cancer.

A friend put Abbey in touch with the young girl’s parents, Rosie and John.

“There was an instant connection when we first spoke on the phone,” said Abbey.

“Frances led a short, but pretty awesome life.

Brain tumour girl Frances Wormington's mum Rosie.
Frances Wormington’s mum, Rosie, shares a bright moment during the emotional day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“At the time of what I was going through it just made me realise I should be more Frances.

“I wanted to share a little bit of Frances’ amazingness in a story – she inspired the character of plucky Polita Puffin.”

On what would have been Frances’ birthday, the Wormingtons travelled from their home near Worcester for the book launch.

Free copies of Worry Doll and Polita Puffin are to be sent to every children’s hospital and hospice in the UK and Ireland.

That’s been made possible by donations and help which has poured in for the project.

“I have just sent off a copy of the book to someone in LA who donated,” said Abbey.

Brain tumour girl's parents enjoy Angus author's book inspired by their daughter.
Rosie and John Wormington enjoy the book inspired by their courageous daughter Frances. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Many people have been so generous.”

She hopes the project might also include future work with schools and other groups supporting young people going through serious illness.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I would certainly like to create more books because there are so many stories out there.

“But if just one child is helped by this then that would be a massive achievement.”

Conversation