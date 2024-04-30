Angus cancer survivor and dad ‘elated’ to launch book for youngsters facing serious illness

To learn their child is facing serious, potentially life-ending illness, is every parent’s worst nightmare.

But an Angus cancer survivor and her dad have used the traumatic experience – and their amazing talent – to create the first of what it is hoped will be a series of stories for sick youngsters around the UK.

And the parents of the young girl who was Abbey Craig’s inspiration behind Worry Doll and Polita Puffin made the special trip to Auchmithie for a day of laughter and tragedy-tinged memories to launch the book.

Author Abbey Craig said she was “giddy and elated” to finally be releasing the book she co-created with her artist father, Rikki.

Terminal cancer misdiagnosis

In July 2015, in just her late 30s, Abbey was was given the shattering news she had breast cancer.

And she was warned she may only have a couple of years to live.

But three years later, doctors revealed Abbey’s terminal diagnosis was incorrect and that there was no secondary cancer.

She used it as the inspiration to harness her creative talents to help others and fulfil the dream of creating a children’s book.

“A lot of people with cancer or life-threatening illness find themselves quite changed in lots of positive ways,” she said.

“For me it in terms of personal growth it is probably the best thing that has happened to me.

“But I just wish it hadn’t had to happen to everyone I love around me.”

And her dream of bringing her Worry Doll and the other characters to life has gone beyond an illustrated book to include a website which includes an audio book version of the story.

You can find it at www.worrydollstories.co.uk

Project grew into creative dad and daughter partnership

“I was writing quite a lot when I was going through my illness, but thought it might even be a push to get the book finished before I died,” says Abbey.

“Fortunately that wasn’t the case. And it has turned into a much bigger but really amazing project with my dad.

“It’s not that there aren’t good services for young people facing serious illness.

“But for me this is fulfilling something I felt there was a lack of.

“I’m really proud of the website because I hope it will bring the book to lots of people.

“It’s a place where you can come to be comforted and that’s quite a big aim.”

The website tells Abbey’s own story and helps to explain cancer in a series of short films that include the puppet characters from the book.

Abbey inspired by 10-year-old brain tumour girl Frances

It also carries a tribute page to Frances Wormington, a 10-year-old who died of cancer.

A friend put Abbey in touch with the young girl’s parents, Rosie and John.

“There was an instant connection when we first spoke on the phone,” said Abbey.

“Frances led a short, but pretty awesome life.

“At the time of what I was going through it just made me realise I should be more Frances.

“I wanted to share a little bit of Frances’ amazingness in a story – she inspired the character of plucky Polita Puffin.”

On what would have been Frances’ birthday, the Wormingtons travelled from their home near Worcester for the book launch.

Free copies of Worry Doll and Polita Puffin are to be sent to every children’s hospital and hospice in the UK and Ireland.

That’s been made possible by donations and help which has poured in for the project.

“I have just sent off a copy of the book to someone in LA who donated,” said Abbey.

“Many people have been so generous.”

She hopes the project might also include future work with schools and other groups supporting young people going through serious illness.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I would certainly like to create more books because there are so many stories out there.

“But if just one child is helped by this then that would be a massive achievement.”