XL Bully campaigner admits ‘frustrating’ delays in setting up Angus sanctuary for controversial breed

The woman behind plans for an XL Bully rescue centre in Angus says she is working countless hours to make sure the facility can open.

But Kerryanne Shaw admits more money is needed to turn kennels between Forfar and Dundee into a sanctuary for the outlawed breed.

And she wants to make sure the Happas facility ticks every box for Angus Council before submitting a licence application.

It means the sanctuary could still be months away as work continues on the site.

Angus plans announced before XL law change

Last year Ms Shaw revealed plans for the kennels, between Dundee and Forfar, to become a sanctuary for XL Bullies following a string of high-profile attacks.

Her plans were announced before new control laws for the controversial breed came into force.

It is now illegal to have an XL Bully in public without a muzzle or lead in Scotland.

People also cannot breed, sell, abandon or give them away.

From July 31, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one, to keep their dog.

Ms Shaw requires a re-homing licence from Angus Council.

It would allow her to bring other bull-type dogs to Happas and find them new homes.

Two of her own XL Bullies – which she has certificates for – are currently being looked after at the facility by kennel owner Jeremy Barron.

But she said the work to get Happas ready was more time-consuming – and expensive – than she thought.

‘I want it to be right’

“The council want to see all the changes and plans we propose in place before we can have our inspection,” she said.

“They want to see it looking as if it is operational.

“I don’t want it to be a case of them coming out and then telling us we have a list of things still to do. I want it to be right.

“So that’s what we’re working towards and hopefully it can be approved when they come to see it.

“We’ve put new flooring down in the kennels and epoxy covering in the corridors.

“The thing that is holding me up just now is fencing around the exercise area.

“It has been really frustrating. I like to just get on with things and get them done.”

Her application must be approved by the authority’s civic licensing committee.

The delays have meant she has not been able to get the form in for the next meeting on Thursday.

So it could now be mid-August before any permit is granted.

She previously raised more than £20,000 through a crowdfunding appeal to help the under-fire breed.

“We’ve invested quite a lot of money now,” added Kerryanne.

“Money we had has been spent so we’re trying to raise further funds.”

But she says she remains absolutely committed to coming to Angus.

She previously admitted a social media backlash had left her with “second thoughts” about moving from Glasgow to set up in Angus.

“All we can do is keep chiselling away at what is required and keep our fingers crossed that it will be approved.”