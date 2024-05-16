XL Bully campaigner admits ‘frustrating’ delays in setting up Angus sanctuary for controversial breed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
XL Bully campaigner admits ‘frustrating’ delays in setting up Angus sanctuary for controversial breed

It may be mid-August at the earliest before Kerryanne Shaw can secure a permit for kennels as a sanctuary for the controversial breed.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL bullies in Angus. Image: Supplied
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL bullies in Angus. Image: Supplied

The woman behind plans for an XL Bully rescue centre in Angus says she is working countless hours to make sure the facility can open.

But Kerryanne Shaw admits more money is needed to turn kennels between Forfar and Dundee into a sanctuary for the outlawed breed.

And she wants to make sure the Happas facility ticks every box for Angus Council before submitting a licence application.

It means the sanctuary could still be months away as work continues on the site.

Angus plans announced before XL law change

Last year Ms Shaw revealed plans for the kennels, between Dundee and Forfar, to become a sanctuary for XL Bullies following a string of high-profile attacks.

Her plans were announced before new control laws for the controversial breed came into force.

It is now illegal to have an XL Bully in public without a muzzle or lead in Scotland.

People also cannot breed, sell, abandon or give them away.

From July 31, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one, to keep their dog.

Ms Shaw requires a re-homing licence from Angus Council.

Happas kennels in Angus is to be an XL bully santuary
Improvements have been carried out to the kennels at Happas. Image: Supplied

It would allow her to bring other bull-type dogs to Happas and find them new homes.

Two of her own XL Bullies – which she has certificates for – are currently being looked after at the facility by kennel owner Jeremy Barron.

But she said the work to get Happas ready was more time-consuming – and expensive – than she thought.

‘I want it to be right’

“The council want to see all the changes and plans we propose in place before we can have our inspection,” she said.

“They want to see it looking as if it is operational.

“I don’t want it to be a case of them coming out and then telling us we have a list of things still to do. I want it to be right.

“So that’s what we’re working towards and hopefully it can be approved when they come to see it.

“We’ve put new flooring down in the kennels and epoxy covering in the corridors.

“The thing that is holding me up just now is fencing around the exercise area.

Kerryanne Shaw is setting up an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus.
Kerryanne Shaw says she is determined to help the breed. Image: Supplied

“It has been really frustrating. I like to just get on with things and get them done.”

Her application must be approved by the authority’s civic licensing committee.

The delays have meant she has not been able to get the form in for the next meeting on Thursday.

So it could now be mid-August before any permit is granted.

She previously raised more than £20,000 through a crowdfunding appeal to help the under-fire breed.

“We’ve invested quite a lot of money now,” added Kerryanne.

“Money we had has been spent so we’re trying to raise further funds.”

But she says she remains absolutely committed to coming to Angus.

She previously admitted a social media backlash had left her with “second thoughts” about moving from Glasgow to set up in Angus.

“All we can do is keep chiselling away at what is required and keep our fingers crossed that it will be approved.”

Conversation