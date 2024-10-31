Angus facing £1.2m budget crisis over shortfall in teacher numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus facing £1.2m budget crisis over shortfall in teacher numbers

The area is almost 20 teachers short of the target needed to unlock £3m of Scottish Government funding.

By Graham Brown
Angus teacher numbers are below the level expected to secure Scottish Government support. Image: Shutterstock
Angus teacher numbers are below the level expected to secure Scottish Government support. Image: Shutterstock

Angus Council’s budget is under “significant” threat from a potential million pound black hole around teacher numbers.

The area accepted £3m from the Scottish Government for teachers’ pay when it set its budget in February.

At that time it expected the money to help fund 1,154 full-time equivalent posts.

But it has now been told the grant offer is based on a 2024 school census figure of 1,172.

And finance chief Ian Lorimer has warned the penalty for not hitting the target could equate to around £1.2 million the cash-strapped authority does not have.

Talks are continuing with the Scottish Government to try and reach a compromise.

But he warned policy committee councillors the situation is one of the significant pressures on council finances.

Revenue budget update

Mr Lorimer delivered the news in an update on the council’s revenue budget for 2024/25 this week.

He said: “Put simply the council set its 2024/25 budget expecting to receive £3.08m in funding to help maintain 1,154 FTE teaching posts.

“But it has since been advised that to receive that funding a higher number of teaching posts – 1,172 – must be in place for the 2024 School Census.

Angus Council finance director Ian Lorimer.
Council finance director Ian Lorimer highlighted the teachers’ pay situation during a budget update. Image: Paul Reid

“The 2024/25 revenue budget does not contain sufficient financial provision to pay for 1,172 FTE teaching posts.

“Accepting the specific grant offer from the Scottish Government creates a significant additional and unbudgeted cost for the council unless mitigating factors are accepted by the Government. ”

Mr Lorimer said: “This is a national issue and has been discussed multiple times by COSLA leaders.

“COSLA leaders do not support the requirement to maintain specific teacher numbers and have sought clarification on a number of aspects of this.

“It is understood that the majority of councils across Scotland – and this includes Angus – have yet to formally accept the specific grant offer for maintaining teacher numbers.”

Not ‘all or nothing’ grant situation

But he said he did not fear the loss of the entire £3m grant from the council’s budget.

“It’s not an all or nothing scenario,” he added.

“The government will make the decisions if they accept mitigations, and if not what the rate will be in terms of each FTE missing.

“We think it will be in the order of £60,000 or slightly more.

“So around £1.1m is the expectation, but that’s guesswork on my part at this stage.

“But that’s the broad scale of it as things currently stand.

“This is being highlighted as a potential significant financial issue and risk at this time given that the matter remains unresolved.”

