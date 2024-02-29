Council tax freeze agreed for Angus as SNP group dip into reserves to plug budget gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council tax freeze agreed for Angus as SNP group dip into reserves to plug budget gap

The £2.8 million offered by the Scottish Government for a council tax freeze dominated Angus Council's budget-setting debate.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council's SNP group say town centre parking charges will not return during this administration. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Council's SNP group say town centre parking charges will not return during this administration. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus council tax will be frozen this year after a £6.1 million dip into reserves to balance the books.

But the SNP administration move was accused of a “cowardly dereliction of duty” by opposition rivals at Thursday’s budget-setting meeting.

Conservative/Independent plans to raise council tax by 8% this year were rejected.

It keeps Band D Angus council tax at £1,316.68.

Scottish Government support ‘falls short’

Ruling group finance spokesman Bill Duff said the decision to keep council tax frozen in exchange for £2.8m of Scottish Government funding was “not an easy decision”.

“Additional government funding is welcome but it falls short of the likely council tax increase to balance our budget,” he said.

But he added: “If we reject the council tax freeze we lose £2.8m this year, we lose it next year and we lose it every year after.”

A funding gap of £8.9% would equate to a council tax increase of 15.4%, he said.

For the first time in the authority’s 28-year history there were four budgets on the table.

Those included officers’ recommendations – crucially containing £300,000 from car parking charges which officials wanted to bring back on April 1.

But the administration, opposition and non-aligned budget proposals all dropped that from their spending plans.

Instead, each proposed a one-off payment to plug the gap.

Green bin charges rises 25%

Council leader Beth Whiteside revealed to the budget meeting the SNP group has no intention of reintroducing town centre car parking charges during this term.

The agreed administration budget will increase charges in a number of areas.

The annual cost of a garden waste bin permit jumps 25% to £50.

Charges across all council services will rise by 10%.

And school meals will be rising by 20p.

Councillor Whiteside said: “It is tempting to try and avoid unwelcome cuts at all, bury our heads in the sand and hope that something turns up to ease the pressures in future.

Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“However, we are acutely aware that over-reliance on the use of reserves this year will leave the council in a vulnerable position and unprepared for the challenges that face us in years to come.”

SNP spending plans include an extra £100k of economic development cash to support getting Tay City Deal projects “over the line”.

“I would say a spend of that sum to land that value of projects is quite good leverage,” added Mr Duff.

Budget ‘tightrope’

But opposition group leader Derek Wann condemned the administration proposals.

“Raiding the reserves to save face for one year – why this one year one might ask – is a cowardly dereliction of duty,” said the Arbroath councillor.

“The SNP at Holyrood have held this council at gunpoint with a council tax freeze Cosla have said is not fully funded.

“Next year, unless the SNP government resource us properly, we will be looking at a double-digit council tax increases, a further raid on the rainy-day funds, and all the cuts we didn’t want to make this year.

“This council will be balancing on the same tightrope, higher up, but with no safety net.”

A non-aligned budget was also defeated at the vote.

Proposing, Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Heather Doran said: “The current framework of council funding is unsustainable.

“A council tax freeze and cuts now leads to larger could tax in the future, forcing people to pay more when services have been cut even more.”

Arbroath Independent Lois Speed said she could not support any of the proposals put forward.

She claimed Angus had been short-changed with budget settlements below the Scottish average.

Ms Speed told SNP colleagues: “If you can’t stand up to your own government today you need to ask if you are standing up to the poverty, inequality and suffering that’s within our communities – and for our workforce who are simply on their knees.”

 

Conversation