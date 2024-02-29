Multiple crews tackling house fire in Kirkcaldy

Multiple emergency crews are tackling a house fire in Kirkcaldy on Thursday afternoon.

Several fire appliances including a specialist high-reach vehicle are currently at the scene on Pratt Street.

The alert was raised shortly before 2pm after smoke was seen coming from a house close to Raith Rovers’ football ground – Stark’s Park.

A number of police vehicles are also currently at the scene and Pratt Street has been closed to traffic.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire And Rescue Service confirmed that “several crews” were in attendance” at a house fire in Kirkcaldy which was still ongoing.

It’s not known whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency services were called to a fire within a premises on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy at around 2.30pm on Thursday, 29 February, 2024.

“Local road closures are currently in place and a number of nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

“Officers remain at the scene.”