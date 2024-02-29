Fife Multiple crews tackling house fire in Kirkcaldy The alarm was raised shortly before 2pm. By Neil Henderson February 29 2024, 4:21pm February 29 2024, 4:21pm Share Multiple crews tackling house fire in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4909433/fire-crews-tackling-house-fire-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link Fire crews at the scene of the house fire on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services Multiple emergency crews are tackling a house fire in Kirkcaldy on Thursday afternoon. Several fire appliances including a specialist high-reach vehicle are currently at the scene on Pratt Street. The alert was raised shortly before 2pm after smoke was seen coming from a house close to Raith Rovers’ football ground – Stark’s Park. Specialist high-reach fire appliance at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services A number of police vehicles are also currently at the scene and Pratt Street has been closed to traffic. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire And Rescue Service confirmed that “several crews” were in attendance” at a house fire in Kirkcaldy which was still ongoing. It’s not known whether anyone has been injured in the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency services were called to a fire within a premises on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy at around 2.30pm on Thursday, 29 February, 2024. “Local road closures are currently in place and a number of nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution. “Officers remain at the scene.”