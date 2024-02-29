Construction starts on £17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A

Construction has started on a £17 million Dundee warehouse the same size as the V&A.

The project by SSEN transmission is being erected at Claverhouse East Industrial Park, off Jack Martin Way.

A planning application for the 80,000 sq ft warehouse was approved last year.

The facilities are being constructed by Global Infrastructure.

The construction firm is also working on an identical unit at Inverness Airport Business Park, which began in August.

Global Infrastructure plans for both units to be completed early next year.

‘Delighted to commence work’

The construction of the building is part of SSEN’s plan to expand and maintain Scotland’s energy network.

Global Infrastructure managing director David MacDonald said: “We are delighted to commence work in Dundee on what will be a vital building in the future build out and maintenance of the electricity network as part of the Government’s drive to net zero.

“Steelwork for the Inverness building is well advanced and groundworks in Dundee will commence imminently in line with our schedule to deliver both units early next year.”

The new operations warehouse will be used as storage for a variety of essential elements of SSEN Transmission.

Dundee warehouse features

The building will have heavy lifting facilities and bunded areas for oil filled plant as well as offices, storage areas and electric vehicle charging points.

The developments came after SSEN Transmission’s plans to create 400 new jobs across the north of Scotland.

SSEN Transmission project manager John Baillie said: “The new operations warehouse in Claverhouse is an exciting new development for us.

“It gives space for state-of-the-art facilities which we can use to effectively maintain and manage our high-voltage electricity transmission network.

“Global has made fantastic progress on our new warehouse development in Inverness Airport and Business Park, and we look forward to seeing the new site at Claverhouse take shape.

“These new warehouse developments in both Dundee and Inverness are part of a huge period of growth for SSEN Transmission across the north of Scotland, which will help us as we work to reinforce and build an electricity transmission network which will deliver a network for net zero.”