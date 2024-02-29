Keith Watson urges Raith Rovers to snatch top spot in Championship – and pile pressure on Dundee United

Keith Watson has urged Raith Rovers to grab the chance to go top of the Championship – and pile the pressure on to title rivals Dundee United.

Raith were left ruing a missed opportunity on Tuesday night when they were held to a draw at home by Morton.

But, with United losing to Airdrie at Tannadice, the Stark’s Park men actually gained a point and hauled themselves level – but for an inferior goal difference – at the summit.

It means Ian Murray’s side will pull three points ahead in the automatic promotion race if they can beat bottom side Arbroath at Gayfield on Friday night.

United do not play until the following day, with their next two games coming on the road – against Partick Thistle in third and Morton in fourth.

And Watson believes Rovers can put the heat on the Tangerines by emerging victorious from their trip to Angus.

“We were wanting the three points,” said Watson of Tuesday’s stalemate against Morton after Saturday’s win over Ayr United.

“We wanted six points from the first two games of this week.

“But, I suppose when you look at it, with Dundee United getting beat and Partick Thistle getting beat, the point in the end is a good one.

‘Massive’ game ahead for Raith Rovers

“We got a clean sheet, which we’ve not had many of, so we’re happy with that.

“And the point puts us level with Dundee United and we can look forward to Friday. That becomes massive for us, we know that.

“We know if we win we go top and that will put pressure on Dundee United again on the Saturday.

“It was still disappointing not to get the three points on Tuesday night, because that was the aim.

“But we’ve not lost, we’ve kept a clean sheet and we’ve actually gained a point on Dundee United.

“Friday is one we’re really looking forward to now, because we know we can go clear at the top.

“Then it will be on to Dundee United on Saturday to see how they deal with it.”

It is a similar scenario to the last time Raith travelled up to Gayfield for a midweek game back in December.

On that occasion, Rovers went top of the table with a 2-1 victory courtesy of Lewis Vaughan’s injury-time winner.

‘Always difficult’ at Gayfield

A few days later, the Stark’s Park side went five clear at the summit when they beat United 1-0 at Tannadice.

They then suffered a downturn in form, winning just one of their next eight games and enduring a five-game losing streak.

However, their current three-match unbeaten sequence has coincided with the return of Watson from more than four months out following knee surgery.

And the 34-year-old is relishing being back in the fold at such a crucial time in the season.

The former United and St Johnstone defender added: “There’s been some good Friday night games for us this season, with plenty of goals and a bit of drama. They’ve had a bit of everything.

“Arbroath is a difficult place to go and I can remember Lewis Vaughan’s winning goal the last time up there.

“They took a heavy defeat (6-0) the other night against Queen’s Park, so I’m sure they’ll be looking to put that right.

“But I’ve never had an easy game up there, it’s always difficult, and we know we’ll need to be up for the fight.

“I feel like we’ve got the quality to go there and get the three points.”