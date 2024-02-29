Keith Watson urges Raith Rovers to snatch top spot in Championship – and pile pressure on Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Watson urges Raith Rovers to snatch top spot in Championship – and pile pressure on Dundee United

The Kirkcaldy men will go clear at the summit with a victory away to Arbroath on Friday night.

By Iain Collin
Head and shoulders shot of Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.

Keith Watson has urged Raith Rovers to grab the chance to go top of the Championship – and pile the pressure on to title rivals Dundee United.

Raith were left ruing a missed opportunity on Tuesday night when they were held to a draw at home by Morton.

But, with United losing to Airdrie at Tannadice, the Stark’s Park men actually gained a point and hauled themselves level – but for an inferior goal difference – at the summit.

Keith Watson goes up for a header against Morton, with a crowd of players around him
Keith Watson (centre) was a key figure for Raith Rovers in their goalless draw with on-form Morton. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

It means Ian Murray’s side will pull three points ahead in the automatic promotion race if they can beat bottom side Arbroath at Gayfield on Friday night.

United do not play until the following day, with their next two games coming on the road – against Partick Thistle in third and Morton in fourth.

And Watson believes Rovers can put the heat on the Tangerines by emerging victorious from their trip to Angus.

“We were wanting the three points,” said Watson of Tuesday’s stalemate against Morton after Saturday’s win over Ayr United.

“We wanted six points from the first two games of this week.

“But, I suppose when you look at it, with Dundee United getting beat and Partick Thistle getting beat, the point in the end is a good one.

‘Massive’ game ahead for Raith Rovers

“We got a clean sheet, which we’ve not had many of, so we’re happy with that.

“And the point puts us level with Dundee United and we can look forward to Friday. That becomes massive for us, we know that.

“We know if we win we go top and that will put pressure on Dundee United again on the Saturday.

“It was still disappointing not to get the three points on Tuesday night, because that was the aim.

“But we’ve not lost, we’ve kept a clean sheet and we’ve actually gained a point on Dundee United.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is denied by a super sliding challenge by Keith Watson
Keith Watson’s return from injury has coincided with an upturn in Raith Rovers’ fortunes. Image: SNS

“Friday is one we’re really looking forward to now, because we know we can go clear at the top.

“Then it will be on to Dundee United on Saturday to see how they deal with it.”

It is a similar scenario to the last time Raith travelled up to Gayfield for a midweek game back in December.

On that occasion, Rovers went top of the table with a 2-1 victory courtesy of Lewis Vaughan’s injury-time winner.

‘Always difficult’ at Gayfield

A few days later, the Stark’s Park side went five clear at the summit when they beat United 1-0 at Tannadice.

They then suffered a downturn in form, winning just one of their next eight games and enduring a five-game losing streak.

However, their current three-match unbeaten sequence has coincided with the return of Watson from more than four months out following knee surgery.

And the 34-year-old is relishing being back in the fold at such a crucial time in the season.

Goal-scorer Lewis Vaughan is lifted on to the shoulder of Raith Rovers team-mate Ross Millen as Dylan Easton looks on.
An injury-time goal from Lewis Vaughan (centre) earned Raith Rovers a dramatic win on their last visit to Arbroath in December. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The former United and St Johnstone defender added: “There’s been some good Friday night games for us this season, with plenty of goals and a bit of drama. They’ve had a bit of everything.

“Arbroath is a difficult place to go and I can remember Lewis Vaughan’s winning goal the last time up there.

“They took a heavy defeat (6-0) the other night against Queen’s Park, so I’m sure they’ll be looking to put that right.

“But I’ve never had an easy game up there, it’s always difficult, and we know we’ll need to be up for the fight.

“I feel like we’ve got the quality to go there and get the three points.”

