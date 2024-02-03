Keith Watson makes slump vow as Raith Rovers seek answers for ‘massive’ Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Watson makes slump vow as Raith Rovers seek answers for ‘massive’ Dundee United clash

The centre-half made a welcome comeback on Friday after more than four months out with a knee injury.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson played for the first time since September against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Keith Watson insists Raith Rovers are doing – and will continue to do – all they can to get to the bottom of their current slump.

Friday night’s 1-0 reverse to Airdrie in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final was their fifth defeat in a row.

Having suffered just one loss in the league all season until the current sequence kicked off last month, it is a worrying spell for the Stark’s Park men.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson has the ball at his feet as he holds off Airdrie defender Nikolay Todorov.
Keith Watson completed 90 minutes for Raith Rovers against Airdrie on his return from over four months out. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

From a five-point lead at the top of the Championship, they now find themselves four points behind league leaders Dundee United.

With just under a fortnight now until their next outing – in a massive encounters with the Tangerines – Rovers now have time for a reset.

And Watson has revealed the players themselves have held discussions to try to resolve a perplexing downturn that leaves them with just one win from their last eight outings.

After making his comeback from a knee injury, the 34-year-old said: “We’ve been speaking about that in the changing room. We’re trying to get to the bottom of what’s gone on.

“We started the season so strongly and in the league we’re still in a great position.

‘We need to get ready’

“For whatever the reason is, this run we’re on, we’re working hard to try to get out of that.

“We went into Friday night’s game confident we could turn that around, and we didn’t do that.

“We’ve got two weeks now to get onto the training pitch and have a look at what we’re doing, analyse games and just see what we’re doing wrong.

“We need to get ready because it’s going to be a massive game in two weeks’ time.

“We’ve got two weeks to prepare and it would be a great way to get back to winning ways.”

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks down at the ground in pensive mood.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks dejected as his side crashes to a fifth straight defeat on Friday night against Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Watson has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since September after sustaining a knee injury that required surgery.

After over four months out of action, he understandably faded as time went on against Airdrie. But he still brought some badly needed defensive experience to the Raith rearguard.

He added: “I felt fine. Obviously, I was a bit tired towards the end. It’s my first 90 since back in September.

“So, looking at that, it’s a positive.

“But we were hoping as a group to be in the final and it wasn’t to be.

Poor

“But I’m just really disappointed to go out at the semi-final stage. I don’t really think we got going at all.

We were poor and never created enough. We were kind of all over the place at times, which just isn’t good enough.”

Raith find themselves in an on-going rut but know that a win on their next outing hauls them right back into the title race with United.

Watson continued: “Absolutely there is still the belief within the squad.

“You just need to look at the players and the characters we’ve got in the changing room and in the coaching staff.

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray and Airdrie striker Nikolay Todorov battle for the ball in the teams' SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.
Raith Rovers were brushed aside by Airdrie in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“We’ve got to top in the league and second in the league from this group, and we know we can do it, because we’ve been on a great run before.

“Yes, it’s disappointing, this little run we’re on at the minute. It’s not good enough.

“But the only ones who can get ourselves out of it are us.

“We need to stick together and make sure everybody’s at it and hungry.

“There’s 14 league games left and we want to push as much as we can.”

