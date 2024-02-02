Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to rediscover their ‘mojo’ after slump continues with SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to rediscover their ‘mojo’ after slump continues with SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final defeat

The Stark's Park side have now lost their last five matches in a row.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stands with his hands in his pockets on the touchline at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Ian Murray has confessed Raith Rovers need to rediscover their ‘mojo’ after crashing to a fifth straight loss to miss out on the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Murray admits his side did not deserve to progress to what would have been a fourth consecutive Challenge Cup decider after they succumbed to a deserved 1-0 defeat to Airdrie.

Former Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov was the match winner in just the sixth minute before Rovers struggled to find any rhythm in the blustery Kirkcaldy wind.

It all added up to a fourth game without victory for the Stark’s Park side against the Diamonds this season.

Airdrie match winner Nikolay Todorov holds off Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray.
Ex-Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov (left) was Airdrie’s match winner against Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Murray said: “We didn’t start well and it was a really rubbish goal we let in, and we never got going until the 20, 25th minute.

“After that I thought we kind of controlled it, without creating anything though. But we certainly found our momentum a little bit.

“But, overall in the game, I don’t think we did enough to win the game, to be brutally honest.

“If Airdrie had shown a bit more quality in the final third in the second-half they could have scored another goal.”

He continued: “The conditions weren’t ideal but they were the same for both sets of players and teams. Airdrie handled it better.

‘Airdrie more clinical’

“I’ve got no qualms about the scoreline. I didn’t think we did enough as a home team in a semi-final to win it.

“I’m really, really disappointed for the players and the supporters as well.

“But I don’t grudge Airdrie their win because they were more clinical than us.”

With a free weekend because of the Scottish Cup next week, Raith now have some time to regroup before returning to action with a massive clash against Dundee United on February 16.

Murray admits that is a good thing as they strive to get out of a worrying slump.

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton battles for the ball against Airdrie.
Dylan Easton (left) and his fellow Raith Rovers team-mates struggled again against Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

He added: “We’ve got two weeks off now, which is probably a good thing. Nobody really wants a break, especially when you’re a point off the top (of the table).

“But it has come at a good time for us, because we’ve not played well now for a few weeks and we need to try to rectify it as quickly as we can.

“It’s only us that can do that and as a staff we have to go away and look at everything we’re doing and everything the players are doing.

“The players need to go away and look at everything they’re doing as well and help us with their feedback.

“We’re quite glad we’ve got that wee bit of time to work on a few things and get our mojo back again.

“We can only rectify that and that’s our aim.”

Injury update on Zak Rudden

Meanwhile, Raith are hopeful on-loan Dundee striker Zak Rudden will recover quickly after being substituted in the 36th minute.

Murray said: “Zak had an issue with his hamstring. I think it’s okay, I think it’s just tightness.

“It’s really frustrating for him and frustrating for us because we had to make that change early in the game.

“He’s come here to play minutes and get himself up to speed.

“Hopefully we’ll find out more in the next few days.”

