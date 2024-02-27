Raith Rovers 0-0 Morton: Stark’s Park side held as they miss chance to go top of Championship

Raith Rovers missed out on the chance to leapfrog Dundee United at the top of the Championship as they were held at home by Morton.

In a frustrating stalemate of few goalmouth opportunities, the Stark’s Park men failed to get going against their on-form opponents.

With United losing at home to Airdrie, the Kirkcaldy outfit at least pulled level on points at the summit.

But they will be hopeful they do not rue a missed opportunity in the title race.

All change

With a gruelling three games in six days, Raith were always going to mix things up after Saturday’s win away to Ayr United.

Manager Ian Murray made four alterations to his starting line-up from the 2-1 success at Somerset Park.

Out went injured new signing Lee Ashcroft, who picked up a hamstring problem against the Honest Men, and in came Euan Murray.

In attack, Murray was hopeful the strength in depth in his squad would come to the fore.

Both goal-scorers against Ayr, Zak Rudden and Lewis Vaughan, dropped to the bench along with winger Josh Mullin.

Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Aidan Connolly were drafted in to replace the attacking trio.

On-form visitors

Having backed up their dramatic victory over league leaders Dundeee United with another win over Ayr, Raith came into the game just a point adrift of top spot in the Championship.

Murray had targeted nine points from his side’s three games in what he knew in advance could be a pivotal week in their title challenge.

They could hardly have sought out a more difficult opponent than Morton before Friday’s trip to Arbroath.

The visitors arrived at Stark’s Park on a run of 15 games without defeat that has taken them clear in fourth in the table and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Morton confidence

The Greenock side’s belief was clear in the opening stages as they dominated.

A flurry of long throws and corners tested out a hard-pressed home defence in which Keith Watson was to the fore with a series of clearing headers.

It took until the 27th minute, however, for either side to have a shot at goal.

Alan Power’s dipping effort came from around the same spot as Scott Brown’s against United, but was lower and turned round the post by Kevin Dabrowski.

Raith roused

Morton’s approach was robust and physical and gave Raith no time to settle on the ball.

Cappielow central defensive pair Jack Baird and Darragh O’Connor were both booked inside the first quarter.

But it served to lift Rovers from their early slumber and Euan Murray saw an effort blocked as they forced a hat-trick of corners in quick succession.

It was a poor game low on quality but Morton always had the threat of Strapp’s incredible long throw.

At the start of the second-half, one came close to paying off but Baird’s glancing header slipped by Dabrowski’s right-hand post.

Cameron Blues then arrowed in a skidding low shot that Dabrowski had to watch carefully.

No late show

Morton continued to look the more likely in attack, with one deflected shot ricocheting wide.

Manager Ian Murray had seen enough and decided to change his front pairing.

On came Rudden and Vaughan with just under half an hour to go in the hope of sparking something in attack.

But it was all too frenetic and lacking in structure, with too many long balls, and nothing to bother former Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald in the Morton goal as time ticked away.

Star Man: Keith Watson

It was not a night for silky soccer, that’s for sure. Morton came to battle and they got one.

In such circumstances, Raith needed strong defenders to step up, and Watson was that man at the back alongside the equally determined Euan Murray.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 6; J Brown 6, Watson 6, Murray 6, Dick 6; S Brown (Turner 80 3) 6; Connolly 6 (Mullin 69 3), Stanton 6 (Matthews 80 3), Easton 6; Smith 6 (Vaughan 62 3), Hamilton 6 (Rudden 62 3). Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Corr, McGill. Booked: Smith, Connolly, Murray.

Referee: Steven Kirkland.

Attendance: 4,175.