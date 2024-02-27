Raith Rovers 0-0 Morton: Stark’s Park side held as they miss chance to go top of Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 0-0 Morton: Stark’s Park side held as they miss chance to go top of Championship

Ian Murray's men turned in a disappointing display in their second game of a busy week.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers missed out on the chance to leapfrog Dundee United at the top of the Championship as they were held at home by Morton.

In a frustrating stalemate of few goalmouth opportunities, the Stark’s Park men failed to get going against their on-form opponents.

With United losing at home to Airdrie, the Kirkcaldy outfit at least pulled level on points at the summit.

But they will be hopeful they do not rue a missed opportunity in the title race.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group

All change

With a gruelling three games in six days, Raith were always going to mix things up after Saturday’s win away to Ayr United.

Manager Ian Murray made four alterations to his starting line-up from the 2-1 success at Somerset Park.

Out went injured new signing Lee Ashcroft, who picked up a hamstring problem against the Honest Men, and in came Euan Murray.

Zak Rudden celebrates his first goal in Raith Rovers colours against Dundee United.
Zak Rudden dropped to the bench after scoring in Raith’s last two games. Image: SNS

In attack, Murray was hopeful the strength in depth in his squad would come to the fore.

Both goal-scorers against Ayr, Zak Rudden and Lewis Vaughan, dropped to the bench along with winger Josh Mullin.

Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Aidan Connolly were drafted in to replace the attacking trio.

On-form visitors

Having backed up their dramatic victory over league leaders Dundeee United with another win over Ayr, Raith came into the game just a point adrift of top spot in the Championship.

Murray had targeted nine points from his side’s three games in what he knew in advance could be a pivotal week in their title challenge.

They could hardly have sought out a more difficult opponent than Morton before Friday’s trip to Arbroath.

The visitors arrived at Stark’s Park on a run of 15 games without defeat that has taken them clear in fourth in the table and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Keith Watson points and shouts instructions to his Raith Rovers team-mates.
Keith Watson was to the fore early on for Raith Rovers in defence. Image: SNS.

Morton confidence

The Greenock side’s belief was clear in the opening stages as they dominated.

A flurry of long throws and corners tested out a hard-pressed home defence in which Keith Watson was to the fore with a series of clearing headers.

It took until the 27th minute, however, for either side to have a shot at goal.

Alan Power’s dipping effort came from around the same spot as Scott Brown’s against United, but was lower and turned round the post by Kevin Dabrowski.

Raith roused

Morton’s approach was robust and physical and gave Raith no time to settle on the ball.

Cappielow central defensive pair Jack Baird and Darragh O’Connor were both booked inside the first quarter.

But it served to lift Rovers from their early slumber and Euan Murray saw an effort blocked as they forced a hat-trick of corners in quick succession.

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray plays a pass.
Euan Murray had one effort blocked for Raith Rovers in the first-half. Image: SNS.

It was a poor game low on quality but Morton always had the threat of Strapp’s incredible long throw.

At the start of the second-half, one came close to paying off but Baird’s glancing header slipped by Dabrowski’s right-hand post.

Cameron Blues then arrowed in a skidding low shot that Dabrowski had to watch carefully.

No late show

Morton continued to look the more likely in attack, with one deflected shot ricocheting wide.

Manager Ian Murray had seen enough and decided to change his front pairing.

On came Rudden and Vaughan with just under half an hour to go in the hope of sparking something in attack.

But it was all too frenetic and lacking in structure, with too many long balls, and nothing to bother former Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald in the Morton goal as time ticked away.

Star Man: Keith Watson

It was not a night for silky soccer, that’s for sure. Morton came to battle and they got one.

In such circumstances, Raith needed strong defenders to step up, and Watson was that man at the back alongside the equally determined Euan Murray.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 6; J Brown 6, Watson 6, Murray 6, Dick 6; S Brown (Turner 80 3) 6; Connolly 6 (Mullin 69 3), Stanton 6 (Matthews 80 3), Easton 6; Smith 6 (Vaughan 62 3), Hamilton 6 (Rudden 62 3). Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson,  Corr, McGill. Booked: Smith, Connolly, Murray.

Referee: Steven Kirkland.

Attendance: 4,175.

